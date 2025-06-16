Scalpex EA

Hello, traders! I am Scalpex EA, the newest and a highly precise addition to the world of Expert Advisors. My specialty? Precision scalping across Forex, Gold, and Crypto. Yes, I trade with finesse on pairs like EURUSD, XAUUSD, and various crypto markets, delivering unparalleled trading opportunities with speed and accuracy. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced scalping Expert Advisor ever created.

I am a meticulously crafted EA, designed to maximize your trading potential. My creators have fine-tuned me for optimal performance, ensuring I deliver the best results possible. I am versatile and adaptable, ready to scalp on M5 and M15 timeframes. Whether you prefer quick trades or a slightly longer scalping window, I’ve got you covered. Just attach me to your chart, select your desired risk level, and watch me work my magic. No complex setups, no martingale or grid—just pure scalping power at your fingertips. I focus on quality trades rather than quantity, so I ask for your patience as I execute with precision.

My plug-and-play functionality means you can get started with minimal effort. Simply install me, configure your risk preferences, and let me handle the rest. I diligently monitor major sessions (London, New York), confirm trends and momentum before entry, and execute trades with predefined SL/TP and trailing stops, all while managing your risk effectively.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING
  • 2 decimal price quota for GOLD. Scalpex EA is not compatible with brokers which offer a 3 decimal price quota for GOLD
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage
  • Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory)

Core Features

  • Precision entries based on momentum confirmation
  • Works with Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices
  • No martingale or grid; includes SL/TP and trailing stop
  • Operates on M5 and M15 timeframes
  • Session, RSI, EMA, and news filters
  • Auto lot sizing with drawdown protection
  • Optimized for low-spread pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

Performance Highlights

  • Win rate over 70%
  • Low drawdown
  • Profit Factor above 3
  • Recovery Factor above 8
  • Backtested with 15 years of tick data

Platform Compatibility

  • Runs on MetaTrader 5 (4 and 5‑digit brokers)
  • Best suited to ECN brokers (e.g., IC Markets)
  • Default optimized settings for M15

How It Works

  • Monitors major sessions (London, New York)
  • Confirms trend and momentum before entry
  • Executes trades with predefined SL/TP
  • Applies trailing stop to lock in profits
  • Exits based on market conditions

What’s Included

  • 10 lifetime activations
  • Lifetime updates
  • Setup guide and documentation
  • Support via MQL5 comments or messaging

Input Parameters Overview

General Settings

  • SType: Select Forex, Crypto, Gold, or Indices
  • LotType: Fixed or dynamic risk sizing
  • Timeframe: M15 recommended
  • TradeComment: Custom trade label
  • inpMagic: Unique trade identifier

Trading Controls

  • StartHour / EndHour: Active trading window
  • MaximumLoss: Auto-stop limit
  • TrailingStop: Enables dynamic trailing stop

News Filter

  • Pauses trading during high-impact events

RSI & EMA Filters

  • RSI threshold settings
  • EMA deviation filter to avoid overextended moves

Trading Days

  • Choose active weekdays

Important Notes

  • This is a trading tool, not a profit promise.
  • Always test on a demo account first.
  • For best results, enable trailing stops and use default settings.
  • Designed for stability and capital preservation.
  • A VPS is mandatory to ensure smooth operation of the EA. 


