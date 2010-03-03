ScalperBunny EA ( EAReverseScalp methods)

Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions

RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time.

The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donchian channel breakouts, filtered through RSI momentum gates to catch genuine directional moves. The mean‑reversion module capitalises on Bollinger Band extremes, fading over‑extended price action when conditions turn range‑bound. Both modules use ATR‑based stop‑loss calculation for volatility‑aware risk control, coupled with fixed risk‑per‑trade position sizing.

To meet the highest robustness standards — including marketplace validation — all break‑even and trailing logic is executed virtually, closing trades at market without modifying broker‑side stops. This eliminates “too close to market” errors while maintaining precise exit discipline.

Additional hygiene filters manage spread, trading sessions, and trade frequency, with built‑in higher‑timeframe parameter relaxation to sustain activity even on slower charts. The result: controlled risk, adaptive strategy execution, and efficient trade deployment across multiple symbols and timeframes — from fast intraday to deliberate swing trading.

Key strengths:

Dual‑regime engine: Trend Breakout + Mean‑Reversion

ADX‑driven market phase selection

EMA, Donchian, Bollinger, RSI and ATR synergy

Volatility‑scaled risk & precision money management

Virtual stop technology — zero broker‑side modifications post‑entry

Optimised for stability, compliance, and consistent performance

ScalperBunny' RegimeSwitch VirtualStops delivers the rare balance of strategic flexibility, risk discipline, and operational safety — making it an intelligent choice for traders who demand both adaptability and validation‑proof reliability.

For market operators who want versatility, consistency, and risk management,stands ready to becomebehind the next level of results.



