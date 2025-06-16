LSCB Scalping

LSCB Expert Advisor v7.0

Liquidity Sweep Counter Breakout Strategy

The LSCB Expert Advisor implements a strategy based on liquidity sweep detection and counter-trend entries. The system identifies when price temporarily breaks key levels before reversing direction, a pattern commonly observed in institutional trading activity.

Strategy Overview

The LSCB strategy operates by detecting consolidation periods followed by liquidity sweeps. When price breaks beyond established range levels but closes back within the range, the system considers this a potential reversal signal. The algorithm uses ATR calculations to adapt to different market volatility conditions.

Core Features

Market Analysis Functions:

  • ATR-based consolidation detection
  • Dynamic range level identification
  • Liquidity sweep pattern recognition
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility

Risk Management System:

  • Multiple stop loss and take profit calculation methods
  • Position sizing based on account risk percentage
  • Break-even management functionality
  • Trailing stop implementation
  • Maximum concurrent trade limits

Filtering Options:

  • RSI momentum filter
  • Moving average trend filter
  • Volume confirmation filter
  • Trading session time filter
  • Simplified mode for testing purposes

Technical Specifications

Compatible Instruments:

  • All major and minor forex pairs
  • Gold and precious metals
  • Stock indices and CFD instruments
  • Automatic symbol suffix handling

Platform Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Minimum account balance recommendations apply
  • Compatible with all broker account types

Configuration Parameters

Primary Settings:

  • High/Low detection period (default: 7 bars)
  • ATR consolidation threshold (default: 1.2)
  • Range proximity threshold (default: 0.5 ATR multiplier)
  • Consolidation bars for range calculation (default: 5 bars)

Risk Management:

  • Stop loss ATR multiplier (default: 1.5)
  • Take profit ATR multiplier (default: 2.5)
  • Maximum lot size limits
  • Risk percentage per trade
  • Maximum concurrent positions (default: 2)

Trade Management Features

The system includes automatic trade management capabilities. Break-even functionality moves stop losses to protect initial capital when trades become profitable. Trailing stop implementation helps secure gains on favorable price movements. Position limits prevent overexposure to market risk.

Display and Monitoring

Visual Elements:

  • Real-time range level display on charts
  • Consolidation zone highlighting
  • Trade entry arrows
  • Performance dashboard with key metrics

Dashboard Information:

  • Account balance and equity tracking
  • Trade statistics and win rate
  • Active position monitoring
  • Market condition analysis
  • Current ATR and spread readings

Operation Modes

The EA supports three operational modes:

Counter-trend mode focuses on reversal entries when price sweeps liquidity beyond range boundaries. Breakout mode enters trades in the direction of range breaks. Combined mode utilizes both approaches based on market conditions.

Installation Process

Standard installation requires copying the EA file to the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. After platform restart, attach the EA to the desired chart and configure parameters according to trading preferences. Enable algorithmic trading in platform settings for automated operation.

Parameter Guidelines

For forex pairs on hourly timeframes, default parameters typically provide suitable starting points. Gold trading may benefit from adjusted volatility thresholds due to higher price fluctuations. Lower timeframes might require reduced range detection periods, while higher timeframes may need extended periods for proper range identification.

Risk Management Considerations

The EA includes multiple safeguards to manage trading risk. Position sizing calculations consider account balance and predefined risk percentages. Margin validation prevents excessive leverage usage. Stop loss implementation provides downside protection on all trades.

Backtest Compatibility

The system supports MetaTrader 5 strategy tester functionality. Historical testing across multiple market conditions helps evaluate performance characteristics. The EA maintains consistent behavior between backtesting and live trading environments.

Documentation

Complete setup instructions and parameter explanations are provided. The documentation covers strategy logic, risk management features, and troubleshooting guidance. Parameter optimization suggestions help adapt the EA to different trading styles.

Technical Implementation

The EA utilizes standard MQL5 functions without external dependencies. Code structure follows MetaTrader 5 development standards. The system handles symbol specifications automatically and adapts to different broker implementations.

Performance Monitoring

Built-in statistics tracking provides performance analysis. Win rate calculations, profit tracking, and drawdown monitoring help evaluate EA effectiveness. The dashboard displays real-time trading metrics for ongoing performance assessment.

Market Compliance

The EA meets MQL5 Market technical requirements and passes validation testing. All input parameters use English naming conventions. The system operates within MetaTrader 5 platform constraints and broker specifications.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders familiar with automated trading systems and market risk management. Proper testing and parameter optimization are recommended before live trading implementation.

Important Notice

Trading involves substantial financial risk. Automated trading systems cannot guarantee profitable results. Users should understand the strategy logic and associated risks before implementation. Demo testing is recommended for system evaluation and parameter optimization.


Önerilen ürünler
EA V5 Algo
Successwith Joe
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EURAUD Engine is an automated trading tool designed for the EURAUD currency pair on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor is built to automate a specific trading strategy and includes features that manage trades based on a predefined set of rules. This expert advisor is composed of several analytical components that work together to identify trading opportunities and manage open positions. Volatility and Trend Filter: This component is designed to analyze market volatility and trend
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Uzman Danışmanlar
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA, EURUSD paritesi için M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde hassas bir scalping EA'sıdır. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z, EURUSD paritesinde hassas scalping stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA), MetaTrader 5 platformunda M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu EA, 12 pip'lik Kar Al ve 11 pip'lik Zarar Durdur emirleri kullandığı için hızlı işlem ve kontrollü risk yönetimi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Geriye Dönük Test Sonuçları (M
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Candle Range EA MT5
Mihai Eduard Banea
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Candle Range EA is a highly customizable trading robot specifically designed for experienced traders seeking to automate their market strategies. With 40 customisable parameters, traders can fine-tune its behaviour to suit their individual approach and market conditions, by optimizing every aspect of the trade, from entry to management to exit. Please see screenshots for detailed explanation of the strategy and back-test results. Special Offer: 8 sales left at $195 next price $395 Promo: W
MageMine
Seth Tetteh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magemine is an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) that brings the 'magic' of algorithmic trading to your fingertips. Designed for traders who value precision and reliability, Magemine combines powerful technical indicators with unique strategies to consistently mine profits from the forex market. At its core, Magemine employs High Precision algorithms that analyze market data in real-time, executing trades with pinpoint accuracy. This precision is critical in capturing profitable opportunities and m
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Zitron
Marek Kvarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisor trades a breakout strategy without using pending orders. It is a fully automated trading robot, which looking a turnover candle formations PivotPointHigh and PivotPointLow in the market. From these formations selects the strongest and these then form the supports and resistances, which are traded. The best results are achieved at higher TF from M30. Continuous operation and quality ECN broker is recommended. A small StopLoss is set for each trade The default setting is for
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal Daha fazlasını burada bulun:   https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/prizmal/seller En son haberler, güncellemeler ve gelişmeler için resmi  PrizmaL Kanalı 'na abone olun! Bu işlem robotu, NZDCAD döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır ve temel göstergeler olarak RSI ve CCI kullanan bir ortalama alma stratejisine dayalı olarak çalışır. Her işlem, risk kontrolünü ve kârlılığı artırmak için dinamik kâr alma ve zarar durdurma seviyeleriyle yönetilir. Strateji, IC Markets sunucusund
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
GoldenEagle 1
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenEagle 1 is a sophisticated and powerful Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Developed with precision and innovation, this automated trading system employs a reversion strategy to capitalize on market fluctuations and maximize profit potential. When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size: GoldenEagle MT5 Preset File The Launch price is $200, First 10 People will receive the launch price after that price
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 Yıldızlı Uzman Danışman — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro Tanıtımı: Tüm hesap türleri ve prop firm zorlukları için nihai yapay zeka ticaret sistemi ️ Önemli : Tüm hesap türleriyle (bireysel hesaplar ve prop firm değerlendirme hesapları dahil) uyumlu çalışabilmesi için kullanıcı ayarlarında "Prop Firm Modu" seçeneğinin etkinleştirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu seçenek aktif edilmezse, fonlu işlem firmalarının kurallarına uyulmayabilir. Genel Bakış: FundPass Pro , FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trade
Iconic Breakout Pro
Maurice Prang
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO NAS100 Oturum Breakout EA — artık önceki günün en yüksek/en düşük seviyeleriyle de işlem yapar Disiplin, dram değil. Önce sermaye. ICONIC’in arkasındaki fikir – aksi hâlde her şeyi silen o gün için tasarlandı Piyasa düzenli seyrettiği sürece neredeyse her strateji ikna edici görünür. Ama kaçınılmaz bir gün vardır: likidite sıçrar, spread açılır, yürütme kayar ve insanlar kuralları bükmeye başlar. Pek çok sistem için bu, sonun başlangıcıdır: bir sapma, ardından zararlar zinc
Storm Survivor
Thanh Toai Gia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction to the Storm Survivor Forex Scalping Robot Introducing our advanced Storm Survivor Forex Scalping Robot. The robot algorithm is built based on two indicators RSI and MA, to detect high-probability entry and exit points. It is combined with the DCA method to ensure every trade has the highest chance of success. The best currency pair to use with Storm Survivor is XAU/USD. This robot is perfect for traders who prefer scalping and want to capitalize on rapid price fluctuations without
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
HUIAI Trading Robotu CANLI TEST EDİLDİ - Canlı performansı görmek için bizimle iletişime geçin   Sonraki fiyat: 399$ Açıklama HUIAI, H1 zaman diliminde Nas100'ü analiz etmek ve işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret sistemidir. Teknik Özellikler Hedef Piyasa: Nas100 Zaman Dilimi: H1 (1 saat) Önerilen Minimum Bakiye: 100$ Platform: MetaTrader 5 Ana Özellikler Risk Yönetim Sistemi Otomatik lot büyüklüğü hesaplama Trailing stop ayarlaması Spread analizi ve ayarlaması Volatilite bazlı r
Valkyrie Gold Digger
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Special Offer: Current Price $150 Valkyrie XAUUSD M30 – Smart Money Concept Powered EA Use 0 in the GMT time offset if your broker timezone is +3. Modify if your broker is above or below +3. Make sure you use the right lot size as per to your broker's given leverage to see trades. The EA may   not work with some brokers   due to execution differences. This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minutes timeframe , built on advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) principl
Binary Hedger FV vmt5
Ayman Magdy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Chart Pattern Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Next price : $3 00 Price increase every 10 purchases. Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $100 NOTE: Incr
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** PROMOTION VALID FOR 5 DAYS! **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME** : M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD** : 50   **BROKER TYPE** : HEDGE   **DIGIT* *: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT** : 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS** : PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gapscalper AI , yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş bir alım satım algoritmasıdır. Adil Değer Boşluklarını (FVG) akıllıca tespit eder ve bunları geleneksel teknik analizle birleştirerek fiyat hareketlerini yüksek doğrulukla tahmin eder. Temelinde, özel olarak eğitilmiş bir pekiştirmeli öğrenme modeli bulunmaktadır. Bu model, gizli piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve dinamik işlem yürütme stratejileri ile bunlardan yararlanmak için dikkatle tasarlanmıştır. Bu yenilikçi yaklaşım, EA'nin yüksek olasılı
BBMA Dancer
Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data. Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
LSBC Gold
Mathieu Ouellet
Göstergeler
LSCB Gold: Likidite Süpürme ve Konsolidasyon Kırılımı İndikatörü LSCB Gold (Liquidity Sweep & Consolidation Breakout), XAUUSD (Altın) paritesinde scalping yapmak için tasarlanmış özelleştirilmiş bir teknik indikatördür. Temel stratejisi, düşük volatiliteli bir konsolidasyon döneminden sonra piyasadan likiditenin süpürüldüğü anları tespit ederek yüksek olasılıklı işlem kurulumlarını (setup) belirlemektir. İndikatör, net ve yeniden çizim yapmayan (non-repainting) alış ve satış sinyallerini, mevcu
Gold Signal Quality Selector
Mathieu Ouellet
Göstergeler
Gold Signal Quality Selector Stop Guessing. Start Trading Gold with Institutional-Grade Clarity. Are you tired of the chaotic nature of the Gold (XAUUSD) market? Frustrated with generic indicators that generate endless false signals and drain your capital? The truth is, Gold doesn't move like other assets. It demands a specialized tool built for its unique volatility and personality. It's time to stop using one-size-fits-all tools and start trading with an intelligent edge. Introducing Gold Sign
The institutional GBPUSD
Mathieu Ouellet
Uzman Danışmanlar
WRITE TO ME TO SET THE ROBOT ACCORDING TO YOUR CAPITAL The Institutional GBPUSD - Trade with Institutional Logic Description: Introducing The Institutional GBPUSD , a specialized Expert Advisor that applies "Smart Money Concepts" to navigate the GBPUSD market with institutional-grade precision. This EA is not just another robot; it is a sophisticated trading tool designed to identify high-probability zones where major market players make their moves. Exceptional Demonstrated Performance Durin
The Institutional EURUSD
Mathieu Ouellet
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Institutional EURUSD - Trade with Precision Harness the power of institutional trading strategies with "The Institutional EURUSD," an expert advisor meticulously engineered to navigate the world's most-traded currency pair. This is not just another grid or martingale system; it is a sophisticated robot that identifies and acts on the same high-probability price action concepts used by professional traders and institutions. Optimized specifically for the EURUSD 20-minute chart , this EA focus
Eye Of The Sniper
Mathieu Ouellet
Göstergeler
Eye of the Sniper - Your Ally for Surgical Entries Transform your trading with an indicator designed to think like a sniper. "Eye of the Sniper" is not just another arrow indicator. It is an advanced market structure analysis tool, based on institutional concepts (SMC), that identifies high-probability entry zones with surgical precision. Stop guessing the market. Let "Eye of the Sniper" spot market manipulations and the optimal entry points that follow for you. The Strategy: A 3-Step Key Logic
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt