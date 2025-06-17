🟡 GoldFlash EA – Precision Speed for Gold (XAU/USD)

GoldFlash EA is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/USD) pair using a fast, intelligent scalping strategy.

The bot analyzes the market in real time, detects explosive moves, and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to never miss profitable breakouts. It’s ideal for traders seeking daily results with risk-controlled performance.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Pending Order Entries (Buy/Sell Stop)

Strategically places pending orders at key breakout levels for rapid execution.

✅ Dynamic Price Tracking

If price hasn’t triggered the order yet, the bot dynamically adjusts to follow the price until the optimal entry or order expiration.

✅ No Fixed Take Profit – Dynamic Trailing Stop

GoldFlash EA does not use a fixed TP. Instead, it uses a dynamic trailing stop that follows the price, maximizing profits and minimizing losses, ensuring smart exits. This makes the EA consistently profitable on a monthly basis.

✅ Order Expiration Timer

Orders are canceled automatically if the market doesn't confirm entry within a set time, avoiding low-quality trades.

✅ Risk Management System

Set your risk per trade using percentage or fixed lot size. Built-in Stop Loss, Max Spread Filter, and safety checks to protect capital.

✅ Multiple Trades Per Session

GoldFlash EA can perform several trades per day, especially during high volatility sessions.

✅ ECN Broker Compatible

Works best with low-spread ECN brokers. Designed for both demo and real accounts.

✅ No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging

GoldFlash EA trades cleanly, without using risky strategies.

🧪 Recommended Setup

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Account Size: $300 USD

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Broker: ECN recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 trading with low latency

🎁 Launch Promotion

💥 Launch Price: $99 USD/Month

Limited-time promotional price for early buyers.

Get in early and benefit from free lifetime updates.

📦 What You Get

GoldFlash EA file (ready to use)

Quick installation and setup guide

Direct technical support

Free future updates

Access to improvements and optimization

⚠️ Notes

Designed for real market conditions

Results may vary depending on broker, execution, and VPS latency

Not a get-rich-quick tool — built for long-term consistency



