GoldPulseTrader V 1

# GoldPulseTrader V1: Trend-Following EA for GOLD

## Overview
**GoldPulseTrader V1** is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA uses a safe trend-following strategy, avoiding risky methods like Martingale or grid trading. With an optional 16:00 trade closure and robust risk management, it’s ideal for reliable GOLD trading.

## Features
- **Trend-Following**: Trades one position in GOLD’s trend on M15.
- **Optional Closure**: Enable `EnableCloseAll` to close trades at 16:00 (broker time) to avoid volatility.
- **Safe Trading**: Fixed lots, no Martingale or grid strategies.
- **Trading Window**: Operates 08:00–16:00 for high-liquidity sessions.
- **Risk Management**: Basket/daily profit/loss targets.
- **Dashboard**: Real-time balance, equity, and trade stats.
- **Reliable**: Error logs, Strategy Tester support.

## Setup
1. Attach to GOLD (XAUUSD) M15 chart.
2. Adjust inputs (e.g., `LotSize`, `EnableCloseAll`).
3. Monitor via dashboard; backtest in Strategy Tester.
4. Verify broker’s GOLD symbol and server time.

## Pricing
- **Unlimited**: $90 (one-time purchase)

## Requirements
- **Platform**: MetaTrader 4
- **Broker**: Supports GOLD (XAUUSD)
- **Account**: ECN, Standard, or Demo
- **VPS**: Recommended

## Support
Contact Khalid at cryptokal67@gmail.com or via MQL5 Market. To ask for Download of the user manual for details.

## Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Test on a demo account first.
