GoldPulseTrader V 1

# GoldPulseTrader V1: Trend-Following EA for GOLD





## Overview

**GoldPulseTrader V1** is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA uses a safe trend-following strategy, avoiding risky methods like Martingale or grid trading. With an optional 16:00 trade closure and robust risk management, it’s ideal for reliable GOLD trading.





## Features

- **Trend-Following**: Trades one position in GOLD’s trend on M15.

- **Optional Closure**: Enable `EnableCloseAll` to close trades at 16:00 (broker time) to avoid volatility.

- **Safe Trading**: Fixed lots, no Martingale or grid strategies.

- **Trading Window**: Operates 08:00–16:00 for high-liquidity sessions.

- **Risk Management**: Basket/daily profit/loss targets.

- **Dashboard**: Real-time balance, equity, and trade stats.

- **Reliable**: Error logs, Strategy Tester support.





## Setup

1. Attach to GOLD (XAUUSD) M15 chart.

2. Adjust inputs (e.g., `LotSize`, `EnableCloseAll`).

3. Monitor via dashboard; backtest in Strategy Tester.

4. Verify broker’s GOLD symbol and server time.





## Pricing

- **Unlimited**: $90 (one-time purchase)





## Requirements

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 4

- **Broker**: Supports GOLD (XAUUSD)

- **Account**: ECN, Standard, or Demo

- **VPS**: Recommended





## Support

Contact Khalid at cryptokal67@gmail.com or via MQL5 Market. To ask for Download of the user manual for details.





## Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Test on a demo account first.