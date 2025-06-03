Expert with AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alberto Flores
- Sürüm: 1.11
- Güncellendi: 3 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
🔥 Dual Breakout EA — Built Live with AI & Twitch
Adaptive breakout system engineered for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.
💡 Powered by community input on Twitch
✅ Features:
-
Dual timeframe breakout detection
-
Smart margin-aware lot sizing
-
Daily profit/loss limit control
-
Silent mode for validation or optimization
-
User-configurable lot limits:
-
GBPUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0)
-
XAUUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0)
-
📈 Designed to run with 1:100+ leverage and $1,000+ account size.
👾 Built Live with the Community
Every line of this EA was written, tested, and refined live with the audience. This is not just another “black box” EA — it's the result of open development, transparency, and the creativity of fellow traders.
