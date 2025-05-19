Expert with AI

🔥 Dual Breakout EA — Built Live with AI & Twitch

Adaptive breakout system engineered for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.

💡 Powered by community input on Twitch

✅ Features:

  • Dual timeframe breakout detection

  • Smart margin-aware lot sizing

  • Daily profit/loss limit control

  • Silent mode for validation or optimization

  • User-configurable lot limits:

    • GBPUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0)

    • XAUUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0)

📈 Designed to run with 1:100+ leverage and $1,000+ account size.

👾 Built Live with the Community

Every line of this EA was written, tested, and refined live with the audience. This is not just another “black box” EA — it's the result of open development, transparency, and the creativity of fellow traders.

📺 Join us on Twitch at:
👉 https://www.twitch.tv/xolotlwym
We build expert advisors LIVE based on real-time chat suggestions.

💬 Got a bot idea? Jump into chat and pitch it!


