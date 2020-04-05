Volatility75 Ejecutive

Volatility 75 Executive - Description

General Information

Volatility 75 Executive is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 synthetic index from Deriv/Binary.com. This automated trading system is optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, allowing it to capture short-term price movements while maintaining a balance between trading frequency and risk management.


Capital and Risk Management Specifications

Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD

Initial Lot Size: 0.01 lots

Leverage: 1:100

Execution Type: Zero latency, ideal execution (latency-free execution under ideal conditions)

Tick Model: Based on real ticks for greater accuracy in backtesting

Technical Parameters and Strategy

The EA uses a combination of technical indicators to generate entry and exit signals:


Moving Averages

MA1: Period 5 (short term - fast signals)

MA2: Period 21 (medium term - trend confirmation)

MA3: Period 100 (long term - main trend filter)

MA4: Period 200 (underlying trend)

RSI (Relative Strength Index) Indicator

RSI Period: 3 periods (aggressive setting for fast trend detection) Overbought/Oversold)

High RSI: 85 (overbought level)

Low RSI: 5 (overbold level)

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Take Profit (TP): 25,000 points (250 pips on 5-digit brokers)

Stop Loss (SL): 2,000,000 points (wide setting that allows the EA to manage trades using its internal logic)

Lot Size Settings

LOT SIZE: 0.1 (base position size)

Optimization Range: 0.1 to 1.0 lots

System Advantages

Specialization: Designed exclusively for Volatility 75, leveraging its unique constant volatility characteristics

Multi-timeframe: Uses 4 moving averages of different periods for multi-timeframe analysis

Professional Management: Accessible capital from $1,000 with controlled risk

Optimized Execution: Zero-latency setting to capitalize on fast market movements

Backtesting Rigorous: Tested under real market conditions with extensive historical data

Recommended Trader Profile

This EA is suitable for traders who:


Look to automate their trading of synthetic indices

Have starting capital of $1,000 USD

Prefer trading on short timeframes (M5)

Want a system that combines technical analysis with automated risk management

Trade the Volatility 75 Index and are familiar with its high volatility characteristics

Important Consideration

The wide Stop Loss setting suggests that the EA employs a sophisticated internal management strategy, possibly using trailing stops or conditional closes based on indicator logic, rather than relying solely on a fixed Stop Loss.

