Gold Faithful
- Michael Prescott Burney
Gold Faithful: An Autonomous Trading System for XAUUSD H1
Gold Faithful is a meticulously engineered, rules-based trading system specifically designed for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe. This sophisticated system integrates a robust framework encompassing trend filtering, volatility assessment, and precise price action confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By strategically analyzing historical swing points in conjunction with dynamic support and resistance levels, Gold Faithful establishes well-defined trade zones. Entry signals are generated upon the convergence of price action aligning with the dominant directional bias and meeting stringent momentum and volatility thresholds. The system's comprehensive trade management module incorporates predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, complemented by optional time-based or session-specific exit strategies. Engineered for autonomous functionality, Gold Faithful offers traders the flexibility to configure risk and execution parameters according to their individual trading objectives and risk tolerance.