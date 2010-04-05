Gator Scalper SAR is an aggressive scalping EA.

It primarily uses the Parabolic SAR for quick reversal and Bollinger bands for support and resistance. Together, they quickly detect small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. It includes a tick counter to identify the optimal order placement. Once triggered, orders are followed by a dynamic trailing stop loss. Its recovery method is based on a fixed-lot grid. The bot also features an accelerator to adjust the trailing stop. loss quickly. Since it is sensitive to spread, it is recommended to use it with brokers offering suitable spreads.

It is FIFO compliant (for the US brokers).

Please note that it is recommended to stop the EA before red news.

It comes with several settings for different pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, BTC, US30, XAUUSD), and it can be adapted to even more forex/indices pairs. Minimum capital recommended: 500$/pair.

The setup guide is available here. You will find the URL to use for the API key, sets and other tools we recommend (news filter and DD indicator).

