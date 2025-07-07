Moon light MT4

EA product "Moon light"





- Intended for short-term operation of about 1 to 2 weeks

- Set target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close position and stop operation when it is reached

- No TP is set and profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL

- Entry point is determined locally as follows

- Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential

- iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY

- Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY

- Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > currentRate_bid

- iHigh UP UP UP DOWN > Sell_differential2 = SELL

- iOpen(1) - iClose(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Sell_differential or iClose(1) - iOpen(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Buy_differential

- You can select the default behavior of closing SELL positions when a BUY order is placed, and closing BUY positions when a SELL order is placed.

- When a cross is detected by the MA, it forces the closing of SELL positions (golden cross) when a BUY order is placed for a certain period of time, and the closing of BUY positions (dead cross) when a SELL order is placed.