A MT5 EA product "Moon light"

- CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target

- As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less.

- Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed

- Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation

- If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days

- Profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL without setting TP

- Entry point is a local decision as follows

- Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential

- iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY

- Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY

- Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > currentRate_bid

- iHigh UP UP UP DOWN > Sell_differential2 = SELL

- iOpen(1) - iClose(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Sell_differential or iClose(1) - iOpen(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Buy_differential

- You can select the default behavior of closing SELL positions when a BUY order is placed, and closing BUY positions when a SELL order is placed.

- When a cross is detected by the MA, it will force a state in which SELL positions are closed (golden cross) when a BUY order is placed for a certain period of time, and BUY positions are closed (dead cross) when a SELL order is placed.



