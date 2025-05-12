Moon light

A MT5 EA product "Moon light"

- CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target
- As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less.
- Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed
- Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation
- If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days
- Profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL without setting TP
- Entry point is a local decision as follows
- Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential
- iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY
- Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY
- Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > currentRate_bid
- iHigh UP UP UP DOWN > Sell_differential2 = SELL
- iOpen(1) - iClose(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Sell_differential or iClose(1) - iOpen(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Buy_differential
- You can select the default behavior of closing SELL positions when a BUY order is placed, and closing BUY positions when a SELL order is placed.
- When a cross is detected by the MA, it will force a state in which SELL positions are closed (golden cross) when a BUY order is placed for a certain period of time, and BUY positions are closed (dead cross) when a SELL order is placed.

See the blog (Star light info) for sample setfiles for short-term operations of BTCUSD and ETHUSD.
Önerilen ürünler
Pafpaf BTCUSD
裕介 石野
Uzman Danışmanlar
１．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
Gold Daily Pay 2
Bonsu Jude Osei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Daily Pay 2 EA, Your Ultimate Day-Trading Companion for GOLD. Are you a day trader looking to harness the full potential of the gold market? Look no further! The Enhanced Gold Daily Pay EA is designed for optimal performance in gold (xauusd) day trading. Specifications: • Made for Day Trading and tailored for traders who thrive on full-margin trading, our EA excels in capturing daily opportunities in the gold market. • Take control with the ability to tweak lot sizes and incorporate break-e
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Uzman Danışmanlar
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Breakout and False Breakout with GRID EA
Sopheaktra Phan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout & False-Breakout with Grid is the EA build with one single shot and multi-trade based on Support & Resistant Breakout or False-Breakout. First Trade: Off/On first trade First Trade Mode: 1. False-Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a False-Breakout                            2. Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a True-Breakout Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade Series Trade Mode: 1. Dual_BUY_SELL_Series: Sequences trades will be open both BUY or SELL
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
TerminatorCrash
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Terminator Crash Robot is a fully automated trading robot. It is specially designed for trading the Boom and Crash Indexes. The Robot Only Opens buy trades. It buys the Crash. It Buys the Boom index. The best timeframe to use the robot is the 1m. The user can put from 1 up to n trades at a time, you can decide the amount of pips you are willing to risk in the settings. The  expert advisor runs on deriv only. You are advised to risk only the amout you want are willing to risk,as trading is hi
Katana FX Infinity MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Master AI USDJPY için Hassas Scalping Motoru | H1 Scalper Master AI, USDJPY paritesi için tasarlanmış, yüksek frekanslı ticaretteki en gelişmiş tekniklerden yararlanan, son teknoloji ürünü, AI destekli bir scalping sistemidir. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda benzersiz hassasiyet ve performans sunmak için son teknoloji yapay zekayı tescilli scalping metodolojileriyle birleştirir. Tutarlı, yüksek olasılıklı girişler arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Scalper Mast
Vroc Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vroc_Scalper Expert advisor trend follower based on the indicator of the same name. It work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Stop Loss is intended in deposit currency not in pips. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" from 2014 to 2020 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max lo
Aura Superstar MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Superstar,   rollover süresi boyunca döviz    ticareti yapmak üzere tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır    .    Makine öğrenimi küme analizi ve genetik scalping algoritmalarına dayanmaktadır    . Derin makine öğrenimi mekanizması, çok seviyeli bir algılayıcı ve klasik göstergelerle birleştirilmiş uyarlanabilir bir nöro filtre kullanan ilk çoklu döviz scalper'ı. Uzmanlar 2003 yılından bu yana istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale, g
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
BounceEdge EA
Ervand Oganesyan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex piyasası için hassas bir şekilde tasarlanmış geri çekilme işlem algoritması. Canlı performans : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326381 - herhangi bir ayar dosyasına gerek yok, sadece varsayılanlar kullanılıyor. Sınırlı teklif : Her 10 satıştan sonra fiyat %20 artar. Erken satın alın, daha az ödeyin. Nasıl Çalışır? BounceEdge EA, tüm döviz çiftlerindeki günlük geri çekilmeleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir algoritmadır. Döviz bazında fiyat hareketlerini analiz eder ve önceki fiyat
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Otter Scalper
Esteban Thevenon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss. As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissi
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Recover PRO
Nkululeko Bongokuhle Maseko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Recover PRO is an advanced trend and recovery system. It is designed to attempt recovery of losing trades. Each recovery attempt aims to results in break-even or small profits and these levels can be adjusted by the user. The user has a lot of control over what the EA does. These are the features that comes with the EA: Features: The EA can run on multiple charts and will open trades for the attached symbol. The EA opens trades on strong trends and recovers any losing trade while maintaining
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonnitta EA, Bekleyen Pozisyon stratejisine (PPS) ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Bonnitta EA'nın stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri (Fiyat Eylemi) ve yukarıda belirtilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. 3 AYDAN FAZLA GERÇEK PARA TESTİ OLMADAN BİR EA ALMAYIN, BONNITTA EA'YI GERÇEK PARA ÜZERİNDE TEST ETMEM VE SONUCU AŞAĞIDAKİ BAĞLANTIDAN GÖRMEM 100 HAFTADAN FAZLA (2 YILDAN FAZLA) ALDI. BONNI
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Nodiurnal EA, ticaret stratejilerini optimize etmek ve dinamik döviz piyasasındaki performansı artırmak için son teknoloji makine öğrenimi teknolojisini kullanarak geliştirilmiş bir Forex robotudur. "Nodiurnal" terimi, tipik günlük (gündüz) ticaret saatleri boyunca değil, aynı zamanda standart olmayan dönemlerde de adaptasyon ve işlem yapma yeteneğini yansıtarak, döviz ticareti için sürekli ve adaptif bir yaklaşım sağlar. Ayarlar: Para Birimi Çifti üzerindeki varsayılan ayarlar: EURUSD H1. Öz
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aynı anda çalışan birçok basit stratejiyi birleştiren çok para birimli uzman bir danışman. Her strateji, oynaklığın arttığı piyasa anlarında basit bir ticaret algoritmasına dayanır. Her strateji son beş yılda optimize edilmiştir. Uzman Danışman, "kitlenin doğruluğu" istatistiksel ilkesini kullanır: farklı stratejilerden gelen sinyallerin ortalamasını alır ve tercih edilen yönde piyasa pozisyonlarını açar. Bu ilke, ticaret enstrümanlarının ilişkilendirilmesi üzerine eşzamanlı çalışma ile birlikte
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı öncesinde veya sıras
GOLD longterm
G Sridhar
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Uzman Danışmanlar
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
Gold Impulse Scalper
Norapan Tonphim
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (Full) Gold Impulse Scalper v6.4  is a highly optimized, momentum-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5 . Built for traders who seek precision, automation, and strict risk control in volatile markets, this EA combines proven technical filters and price action logic to find high-probability breakout entries with minimal risk. Ideal for: Scalpers and day traders targeting gold (XAUUSD) ECN/Raw spread brokers with low-latency execution U
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
Uzman Danışmanlar
Phage – Discretionary Scalper for GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Precision, flexibility, and automated risk control – perfect for M1 gold scalping. Quick Overview Phage is an Expert Advisor tailored for scalping GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute chart . It enters and exits rapidly based on specific price behavior, managing volume, margin checks, and trailing stops automatically. ️ How to Use When to start : attach the EA to the M1 chart when a bullish setup occurs below a red cloud. When to stop : remove
Korrect Gold EA MT5
Korrect Trades
Uzman Danışmanlar
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT GOLD EA   is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes   market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels   to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want   consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. Key Features Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and ord
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Korrect BTC EA
Korrect Trades
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading. Core Features : • Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5 • Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure • Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits • 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed tra
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (311)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.1 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Star light mini
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. Entry trigger: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specified difference = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Fall after a gap → Fall lower than the specifi
FREE
Search light mini
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades CFD stocks (mainly NASDAQ stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix) without using martingale or Bollinger band strategies. Entry points are determined based on local chart fluctuations, with the aim of long-term stable operation. An initial margin of 1000 USD or more is recommended. Features: Entry points are determined based on the following criteria: - Down → Down → Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = BUY entry - Up → Up → Down → Up + Current fluctuation g
FREE
Moon light MT4
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA product "Moon light" - Intended for short-term operation of about 1 to 2 weeks - Set target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close position and stop operation when it is reached - No TP is set and profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL - Entry point is determined locally as follows - Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential - iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY - Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY - Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > cu
Search light CFD
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Giriş noktasını yerel grafik dalgalanmalarına göre belirleyen ve Martingale yöntemi veya Bollinger Bantları gibi yaygın yöntemleri kullanmayan bir EA'dır. Özellikler: Giriş noktaları aşağıdaki kriterlere göre belirlenir: - Daha düşük → Daha düşük → Şu anda standart farkın üzerinde = SATIN AL girişi - Arttı → Arttı → Şu anda standart farkın altında = SATIŞ girişi Bu kadar basit. (Her parametreye sıfır koymayınız. 0 olursa başlangıç ​​değeri olarak çalışacaktır) Ek bilgi için lütfen Blog sayf
Star light
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
Spot light
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA specializes in the USDJPY symbol. It aims to achieve stable trading results over the long term. [Input Parameter] EA name :: No editing required Magic number :: No editing required Lots :: Basic trading lot BUY TP value :: TP setting point SELL TP value :: SL setting point Time_frame :: Time frame Candle differential level 1 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry Candle differential level 1 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry Candle differential level 2 buy :: Pr
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt