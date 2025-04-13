BreakEven PRO line – Instantly visualize your breakeven point

Have you ever wondered exactly where your open trades would reach breakeven — no profit, no loss?



BreakEven PRO line is a visual indicator created for traders managing multiple positions. It automatically displays a horizontal line at the average breakeven price for your open BUY and SELL orders, clearly labeled with the live value on your chart.

Perfect for hedging strategies, risk management, or simply maintaining precise control over your positions.

Fully customizable in color, line style, and label appearance, this tool integrates smoothly with any trading setup.

💡 Key benefits:

Automatically draws breakeven lines for BUY and SELL positions

Shows a floating label with the exact breakeven price for each type

Fully customizable line colors and styles

Works with all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for hedge strategies, portfolio analysis, and risk control

🔧 Customizable settings:

Buy line color

Sell line color

Clean and clear style for quick reference

Designed for traders managing multiple trades who need a reliable visual reference to make fast, smart decisions.

📈 Compatible with MetaTrader 4

🎯 Simple, powerful, and essential for your trading success.



