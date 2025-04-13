BreakEven PRO line

BreakEven PRO line – Instantly visualize your breakeven point

Have you ever wondered exactly where your open trades would reach breakeven — no profit, no loss?

BreakEven PRO line is a visual indicator created for traders managing multiple positions. It automatically displays a horizontal line at the average breakeven price for your open BUY and SELL orders, clearly labeled with the live value on your chart.

Perfect for hedging strategies, risk management, or simply maintaining precise control over your positions.
Fully customizable in color, line style, and label appearance, this tool integrates smoothly with any trading setup.

💡 Key benefits:

  • Automatically draws breakeven lines for BUY and SELL positions

  • Shows a floating label with the exact breakeven price for each type

  • Fully customizable line colors and styles

  • Works with all symbols and timeframes

  • Perfect for hedge strategies, portfolio analysis, and risk control

🔧 Customizable settings:

  • Buy line color

  • Sell line color

  • Clean and clear style for quick reference

Designed for traders managing multiple trades who need a reliable visual reference to make fast, smart decisions.

📈 Compatible with MetaTrader 4
🎯 Simple, powerful, and essential for your trading success.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ind Gap detector mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
GAP DETECTOR FVG in trading refers to "Fair Value Gap", . It is a concept used in technical analysis to identify areas on a price chart where there is a discrepancy or gap between supply and demand. These gaps can occur due to rapid movements in price, usually as a result of important news or economic events, and are usually filled later as the market stabilizes. The GAP DETECTOR indicator is designed to identify fair value gaps (FVG) on the price chart and filter them using volatility to dete
FREE
Ind Dochian Chanel mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Donchian channel is an indicator that takes a series of user-defined periods and calculates the upper and lower bands. Draw two lines on the graph according to the Donchian channel formula. This straightforward formula is based on: The top line is the highest price for the last periods n The bottom line is the lowest price for the last periods n Trend systems follow periods when support and resistance levels are broken. in this case when the price breaks the upper line or the lower line o
FREE
Precision Candle Timer
Mauricio Valbuena
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Precision Candle Timer is a must-have visual indicator that accurately displays the remaining time of the current candle on your chart. Perfect for traders who need precise timing for entries and exits , especially in scalping , day trading , or candle-formation-based strategies. Designed to be fully customizable, you can easily change its position, color, font, and size to match your trading layout. It adds clarity, control, and responsiveness to your trading routine. Key Features: Precise t
FREE
Ind Super trend mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Göstergeler
This indicator shows us the trend or direction of the market and a possible stop loss This indicator works with two parameters, period and multiplier. Buy and sell signals are generated when the indicator crosses the closing price and it changes color. This indicator is used in all types of markets such as stocks, futures, forex, cryptos, additionally it can be used in different time periods: hours, daily, weekly, etc. It is recommended not to use it while the market is sideways, this can be
FREE
Ind Trend Shooter mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Göstergeler
TREND SHOOTER   Without alerts It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction. This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early. FEATURES This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes. they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior bullish blue color bearish red color where the line is interrupted it is not reco
FREE
Geminis EA
Mauricio Valbuena
Uzman Danışmanlar
el Asesor Experto usa una combinación de estrategias que se ejecutan dependiendo del comportamiento del mercado y adaptándose a las condiciones del mismo, ya sea en rango o en tendencia.. el algoritmo calcula niveles dinámicos de soporte o resistencia dependiendo sea el caso y al combinarlos con la estrategia de fibonacci + scalping logra muy buenos rendimientos. INSTRUMENTO RECOMENDADO  GBPNZD,  EURNZD,  GBPUSD,  EURUSD, NZDCAD TIMEFRAME     M1,  M5 o M15 (recomendado) RECOMIENDO VERIFICAR NI
Geminis EA Acorralado
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
El Asesor Experto que utiliza la estrategia de acorralar el precio con una operación pendiente a una distancia determinada del primer trade, a medida que se ejecuta la orden pendiente el EA crea otra orden pendiente por mayor valor hasta localizar el sentido del mercado. Está diseñado para operaciones  semi manuales . es decir, el usuario debe abrir la primera operación y de forma automática el EA asume el control y crea la siguiente orden pendiente. de igual forma monitorea el profit para que
Geminis EA Hunter Trends
Mauricio Valbuena
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a tool designed to assist traders in their operations and thus help them reduce risk, its basic operation is to place a pending pending order at a certain distance, replacing the stop loss. This pending order is responsible for closing the current order and opening a new one in the direction of the market, until achieving a specific profit. the control panel is designed to monitor the amount of pending orders that have been executed as well as calculate the recovery pro
Gea Risk Calculator Mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
Trading assistant that offers advanced management of your trades with optimization features. It automatically calculates the risk per trade, makes it easy to set up new orders, and offers advanced management tools such as automatic trade closing in 5 different ways. It also has other useful features that will improve your control and decision making. And best of all, you can use it in the strategy tester to perfect your tactics before trading live! Our trading assistant is a trading tool that
Gea Snipter GBPUSD mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
Here is a powerful trading tool that will allow you to trade manually or automatically in any market, but is especially useful in markets with high volatility and liquidity. This system has two EAs (Expert Advisors): one for Buy and one for Sell, which work independently. The operation is based on the hedging strategy and the increase in lots based on the Fibonacci sequence, which will allow you to always add the two previous lots: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13... You decide how you want to trade: you ca
Gea Sentinel eurusd mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
Here is a powerful trading tool that will allow you to trade manually or automatically in any market, but is especially useful in markets with high volatility and liquidity. This system has two EAs (Expert Advisors): one for Buy and one for Sell, which work independently. The operation is based on the hedging strategy and the increase in lots based on the Fibonacci sequence, which will allow you to always add the two previous lots: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13... You decide how you want to trade: you ca
Ind Trend Shooter mt4 with alerts
Mauricio Valbuena
Göstergeler
TREND SHOOTER   With alerts It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction. This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early. FEATURES This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes. they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior bullish blue color bearish red color where the line is interrupted it is not recommen
Ind Gap detector mt4 with alerts
Mauricio Valbuena
Göstergeler
GAP DETECTOR FVG in trading refers to "Fair Value Gap", . It is a concept used in technical analysis to identify areas on a price chart where there is a discrepancy or gap between supply and demand. These gaps can occur due to rapid movements in price, usually as a result of important news or economic events, and are usually filled later as the market stabilizes. The GAP DETECTOR indicator is designed to identify fair value gaps (FVG) on the price chart and filter them using volatility to det
Gea Risk Calculator Mt5
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
Trading assistant that offers advanced management of your trades with optimization features. It automatically calculates the risk per trade, makes it easy to set up new orders, and offers advanced management tools such as automatic trade closing in 5 different ways. It also has other useful features that will improve your control and decision making. And best of all, you can use it in the strategy tester to perfect your tactics before trading live! Our trading assistant is a trading tool that
Gea Snipter GBPUSD mt5
Mauricio Valbuena
Yardımcı programlar
Here is a powerful trading tool that will allow you to trade manually or automatically in any market, but is especially useful in markets with high volatility and liquidity. This system has two EAs (Expert Advisors): one for Buy and one for Sell, which work independently. The operation is based on the hedging strategy and the increase in lots based on the Fibonacci sequence, which will allow you to always add the two previous lots: 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13... You decide how you want to trade: you ca
Filtrele:
AlgoTraderFX
46
AlgoTraderFX 2025.04.21 19:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt