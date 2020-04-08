Zone with Alerts with Trend identification

Supply demand zone with added Alerting system.

Why this supply demand indicator is different?

  1. Zones are not traditional zones. these are KIRI zones. these are high probability zones where market reacts no matter how much.
  2. Most people including me have been missed out of trade because we somehow got distracted. no worries, i have added an alert to our zones now. (Metatrader doesn't show alerts in strategy tester)
  3. Most people dont know when to enter the market when it comes to zone based trading. no worries, i have added trend reversal identification mechanism.
  4. It's frustrating to mark zones in higher timeframe and switch back to lower timeframe and keep on watching if higher tf has created anything new, no worries, i have added that feature in the indicator.
  5. Add indicator multiple times, its coded in such way that even if you add indicator 10 times, all will work seamlessly together.

Indicator comes with a manual, check indicator comments for the manual link. 


Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$



