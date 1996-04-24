Trade Manager EA MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Udeme Anietie Okon
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
"Tired of watching the charts 24/7? Missing profits because of poor risk management? Losing trades when you could’ve secured a win?"
This is the ultimate automated assistant that protects your gains and limits your risks, and gives you time to focus on other important things.
Key Features
🟢 Break-Even Plus – Locks in your gains and moves your stop-loss automatically.
🔴 Automatic Stop-Loss & TP – No more emotional trading, just smart execution.
🟠 Trailing Stop – Ride the trend with zero stress.
🔵 Loss Protection – Automatically closes losing trades before they wipe out your account.
Download this EA from my website here - https://ashantipearls.com/b/trademanager. It's cheaper($45) there (one-time purchase). A file that describes the input parameters is there too.