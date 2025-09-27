TrendLine Manager

TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant

TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you.

What it does:

  • Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger
  • Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines
  • Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines
  • Works with sloped trendlines, not just horizontal price levels
  • Monitors multiple positions and lines simultaneously

How it works: Simply draw trendlines on your chart and tell the EA what each line should do. Mark a line as "Stop Loss" and it will close your trades if price touches it. Set another as "Take Profit" and it handles your exits. Draw "Entry" lines and the EA opens new positions when price crosses them.

Key features:

  • Clean, modern interface that shows all your active lines
  • Real-time position monitoring with profit/loss tracking
  • Flexible trigger options: instant touch or bar close confirmation
  • Risk management tools with automatic lot size calculation
  • Works on any timeframe and supports multiple trading strategies

The EA is designed for traders who use trendline analysis but want automation to handle the execution. Whether you're scalping on lower timeframes or swing trading on daily charts, TrendLine Manager keeps watch while you focus on analysis.

Perfect for traders who draw support, resistance, and breakout lines but don't want to sit glued to their screens waiting for price action.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trading View ToMT5
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Yardımcı programlar
TradingView to MT5 Expert PRO: Universal Trade Connector Seamlessly automate your trading by connecting any TradingView account to your MetaTrader 5 platform. The TradingView to MT5 Expert PRO is an advanced utility designed for traders who demand flexibility and precision, allowing you to execute trades from TradingView charts directly in MT5, regardless of your broker. This expert advisor eliminates manual entry, reduces execution latency, and empowers you to build a professional-grade tradin
FREE
Expert Time Range
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time Range Trader: Advanced Hour Range Trading System Time Range Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on price movements within specific time ranges. This EA uses a strategic approach to identify optimal trading opportunities based on price action during predefined hours, with built-in risk management features to protect your investment. Key Features Time-Based Trading Strategy Trades exclusively during your specified hours Validates price ranges to ensure optimal mar
FREE
Trailing Manager Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Visual Trailing Manager Take full control of your trade management with the Advanced Visual Trailing Manager , a powerful and intuitive tool designed to protect your profits and minimize your risk. This is not a signal-generating EA; it is a professional-grade utility that works alongside your existing trading strategy, whether manual or automated, to manage your open positions and pending orders with unparalleled precision. Stop leaving profits on the table and let this expert handle t
FREE
