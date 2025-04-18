Trade Manager EA MT5

"Tired of watching the charts 24/7? Missing profits because of poor risk management? Losing trades when you could’ve secured a win?"

This is the ultimate automated assistant that protects your gains and limits your risks, and gives you time to focus on other important things.

Key Features

🟢 Break-Even Plus – Locks in your gains and moves your stop-loss automatically.

🔴 Automatic Stop-Loss & TP – No more emotional trading, just smart execution.

🟠 Trailing Stop – Ride the trend with zero stress.

🔵 Loss Protection – Automatically closes losing trades before they wipe out your account.

Download this EA from my website here - https://ashantipearls.com/b/trademanager. It's cheaper($45) there (one-time purchase). A file that describes the input parameters is there too.

