Smart Panel

"Smart Panel" is a powerful tool for traders and analysts that combines convenience, speed, and functionality. The program allows you to instantly add popular indicators such as Moving Average and Bollinger Bands to your chart, as well as provides access to open order data and market information with just one click.

Key Features:

  • Instant Indicator Addition:
    Click a single button to add Moving Average or Bollinger Bands to your chart. No more manual parameter setup—the program does it all for you.

  • Open Order Data:
    A dedicated button displays information about your current open orders: volume, direction (buy/sell), entry levels, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. This helps you quickly assess your current market position.

  • Market Information:
    Get real-time market data: current prices, spreads, trading volumes, and other key metrics.

  • Ease of Use:
    An intuitive interface makes it easy for even beginners to master the program.

  • Customizable Parameters:
    Easily adjust indicator settings (period, color, line type, etc.) as needed.

  • Multi-Chart Support:
    Work with multiple charts simultaneously, adding indicators to each one.

  • Time-Saving:
    Speed up your market analysis by eliminating routine tasks.

Who is this program for?

  • Traders: Simplify market analysis and make decisions faster.

  • Analysts: Focus on strategies, not chart setup.

  • Beginners: Learn technical analysis with a simple and user-friendly tool.

Benefits of "Smart Panel":

  • Convenience: All the necessary indicators and data at your fingertips.

  • Speed: Instantly add indicators and access information with minimal effort.

  • Flexibility: Customize settings to suit your needs.

  • Time-Saving: Focus on trading, not on setting up charts or searching for data.


