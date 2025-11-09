FxvampORBx4

FxVamp ORB x4 is a rules-driven M5 breakout scalper for indices and gold. It evaluates four opening ranges—5m / 10m / 15m / 30m—on GER40 (DAX), NAS100, US30, XAUUSD, The EA Filters Out Good and Bad Ranges using the ADR Built to be prop-firm friendly (e.g., FTMO): clean pending stops with ADR-based SL/TP. An optional Safe Mode risks only the first eligible leg per day, helping you stay within Max Daily Loss rules.


Message me if you want to find out what settings I am running, set all Validation settings to FALSE; they are purely there for MQL5 Validation Purposes

RSI MA Grid
Daniel Mark Kridiotis
Uzman Danışmanlar
The RSI MA Grid EA is a trading algorithm that utilizes a dollar-cost averaging strategy. It waits for the price to move significantly in one direction before entering a trade in anticipation of a pullback. The EA identifies overextensions in the RSI on a higher timeframe and then waits for a moving average crossover on a lower timeframe to confirm entry. Risk management is calculated using the Average Daily Range (ADR), and the EA incorporates drawdown control mechanisms to manage exposure effe
