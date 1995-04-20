FVG Indicator MT4

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines

Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks Bullish and Bearish FVGs with clear, precise trendlines, giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Two Trendlines per FVG: Clearly marks the top and bottom of each FVG zone for easy identification.

  • No Rays: Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart.

  • Customizable Colors: Personalize the indicator to match your trading style.

  • Easy to Use: Simply attach the indicator to your chart and let it highlight FVGs automatically.

Whether you're trading forex, stocks, or crypto, this indicator helps you spot FVGs quickly and accurately, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions.

Don’t miss out on key market opportunities—get the FVG Indicator today and trade with precision!


