Vortex EA MT4

Vortex EA MT4 – A Framework for Your Optimized Strategy!

Vortex EA MT4 is a fully coded Expert Advisor designed to give traders a solid foundation for further optimization. This EA is not optimized by default, allowing you full control to adjust its parameters according to your trading strategy. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for automation or a systematic trader refining your edge, this EA provides the structure you need.

How Vortex EA Works Vortex EA is built around the Vortex Indicator, a technical tool that identifies trend direction and strength. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and generates buy and sell signals based on the relationship between the Vortex positive (VI+) and negative (VI-) values.

Key Trading Logic:

  • A buy signal is generated when VI+ crosses above VI-.
  • A sell signal occurs when VI- crosses above VI+.
  • Trades are executed only when the market conditions meet predefined minimum distance, bars delay, and money management rules.
  • The EA includes an optional strategy-based exit, or you can manually configure Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Fully Customizable Parameters Vortex EA allows you to personalize key settings to align with your risk appetite and strategy:

  • Adjustable Vortex Period for signal accuracy
  • Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit in points
  • Customizable Lot Size to suit your money management
  • Define a minimum bar delay to filter out noise
  • Enable/Disable strategy-based exit

Built-in Risk Management & Execution Filters To ensure smooth execution and compliance with broker requirements, Vortex EA includes:

  • Lot normalization – Adjusts trade volume to match broker conditions
  • Trade validation – Ensures sufficient free margin before opening a position
  • Stop Level Adjustment – Dynamically modifies SL/TP based on broker restrictions
  • Error Handling & Retry System – Minimizes trade execution failures

Notifications & Alerts Stay updated with real-time trading notifications:

  • Sound alerts for trade executions
  • Push notifications to your mobile device
  • Screen alerts for instant feedback

Important Notes:

  • Vortex EA is a trading framework and not a ready-made, optimized system. It requires your own optimization based on market conditions.
  • The EA does not use grid, martingale, or arbitrage strategies.
  • It is suitable for traders who wish to refine and optimize their own strategies using a structured EA.

Price: $80 – Designed for traders who want a flexible EA that can be fine-tuned to their needs.


