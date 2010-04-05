Soft Fine Grid EA

Soft Fine Grid EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk.
Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: 1000$
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pairs: any
  • Time frame: M1

Преимущества

  • Long-term trading
  • Small drawdown
  • No need in optimization
  • Trade all pairs with default settings

Settings

  • Lots – size of fixed lot
  • DynamicRisk – dynamic lot in percent of deposit
  • FixLots – to use fixed lot
  • FixedDist – fixed distance between orders in grid, in points
  • MaxSpread – maximal spread to open trades
  • LotMultiplier – lot multiplier for building grids
  • OpeningDelay – minimal time delay between orders opening, in bars
  • LockDistance – fixed minimal step between orders, in points
  • DynamicLock – to use dynamic step
  • DynamicLockPeriod – period of dynamic step calculation
  • DynamicRange – channel width for dynamic step calculation
  • MinLockDistance – minimal step at dynamic calculation
  • MaxDDPercent – maximal drawdown of all pairs at which all orders are closed forcibly
  • magic – magic number of EA’s orders
  • comment – comment to EA’s orders
  • Period_Coeff – coefficient of period of moving averages used in the main entry strategy
  • BandsRange – width of Bollinger channel
  • Open_Threshold – minimal threshold of deviation of moving averages from Bollinger channel’s borders for initial orders (dynamic coefficient)
  • ReOpen_Threshold – minimal threshold for orders of grid (dynamic coefficient)
  • Max_Threshold – maximal threshold, in points
  • Min_Threshold – minimal threshold, in points
  • SignalReopen – to use entry strategy for grid orders (if false, grid will build taking into account only step and delay without entry signals)
  • UseMAFilter – to use additional filtering by moving averages to avoid trading against trend
  • Filter_Period_Start – minimal period of filtering moving averages
  • Filter_Period_Stop - maximal period of filtering moving averages
  • Filter_Period_Step – period step of filtering moving averages
  • NeedTgCoeff – minimal number of moving averages having inclination in order’s opening direction
  • UseTimeRestrictions – to use time restrictions for trading
  • StartHour – hour to start trading
  • EndHour – hour to stop trading
  • GMT – shift of terminal’s time relating to Greenwich time

