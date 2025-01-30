Ger40 Morning Breakout MT4

This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade GER40 (Same as DE40) when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade GER40 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a  position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 23 minutes to avoid trading weak breakouts. In times of a down trending market the robot will not have a big drawdown, just look at the backtest in 2020 (Covid crash). Unlike EA's that have insane profit factors in backtests but don't actually work, this robot trades exactly like shown in the backtests . It can have slippage when the market moves extremely fast, but this is usually not the case because the robot trades London open, wich is less extreme then New York open. This is also the time when there are usually no news releases. The robot opens a pending order at 10:00 Server time and deletes it at 10:23 when there is no breakout.

Symbol GER40/(Some brokers use DE40) It is the same market.
Timeframe M5
 
Capital min. $300 for 0.01 lot / $3000 for 0.1 lot (Some brokers use different sizes per lot, backtest on your own broker to see your max drawdown. This test was done on ICMarkets)
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:50
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS


Intelligent Risk Management

To safeguard your capital, the EA integrates a robust risk management framework. It uses fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders. By avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, the EA prioritizes stability and security over high-risk strategies, ensuring a controlled approach to trading. The EA uses a trend filter to only trade breakouts to the downside in a bearish market, and only long positions in an uptrending market.


Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing

With over 5 years of backtesting using realistic market simulations, the EA has demonstrated its robustness and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA has shown consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data feeds and volatile phases, such as economic crises. (2020) The robot only places 1 order per day and is completely optimized to capitalize on GER40's movements.

How to Get Started:

  1. Chart Setup: Add the EA to a GER40 or DE40 chart, put the timeframe on 5M and enable automatic trading.
  2. Check settings: The robot is completely optimized for the default settings, lotsize and other settings are editable but I recommend only changing the lotsize.
  3. Insert lotsize: For every 0.01 lot I recommend atleast $300.  (Some brokers use different sizes per lot, backtest on your own broker to see your max drawdown. This test was done on ICMarkets)




