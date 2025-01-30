Ger40 Morning Breakout MT4

This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade GER40 (Same as DE40) when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade GER40 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 23 minutes to avoid trading weak breakouts. In times of a down trending market the robot will not have a big drawdown, just look at the backtest in 2020 (Covid crash). Unlike EA's that have insane profit factors in backtests but don't actually work,

this robot trades exactly like shown in the backtests

.

It can have slippage when the market moves extremely fast, but this is usually not the case because the robot trades London open, wich is less extreme then New York open. This is also the time when there are usually no news releases. The robot opens a pending order at 10:00 Server time and deletes it at 10:23 when there is no breakout.