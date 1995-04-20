Abraxis Indicator

This is an indicator that seeks to show support and resistance zones in channels through expansion.


Abraxis Indicator

Discover our innovative Abraxis Indicator, a powerful tool designed for traders seeking to refine their chart analysis and maximize their trading opportunities. This indicator was developed to operate efficiently across different timeframes, allowing you to adjust your strategies according to your needs.

Key Features

  • Calculation of Lines Based on Previous Pillar:

The indicator automatically calculates the high and low of the previous pillar, based on the configured period (e.g., H4). It generates an average from these points, providing a clear visual reference for your investment decisions.

  • Customizable Average Division:

Allows you to configure divisions (e.g., 0.25, which segments the upper and lower averages into four parts, creating three additional lines that help identify support and resistance levels. You can change this value to choose your preferred division).

  • Line Expansion:

Offers the possibility of expanding the lines above the high or below the low of the 4-hour period, providing a broader view of market behavior.

  • Magic Number:

Features a Magic Number functionality, which allows you to use multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously on different charts, without conflicts.

Benefits for the Trader

  • Clear Visualization: Provides more intuitive chart analysis, making it easier to identify trends and reversal points.
  • Flexibility: The ability to adjust the pillar and average divisions allows you to customize the indicator according to your trading strategy.
  • Efficiency: With the expansion function, you can analyze the market more comprehensively, increasing your chances of success.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a tool that combines ease of use with advanced features, the Abraxis Indicator is the ideal choice for you. Get ready to take your trading operations to a new level!


