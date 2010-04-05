MonkeyGold is an innovative tool designed to optimize your operations in the financial market. This system is particularly focused on two crucial areas:

The Power of Fibonacci Fibonacci: Uses Fibonacci sequences to identify support and resistance levels, allowing for a more accurate analysis of market movements.

Advanced Calculations Moving Averages: Integrates calculations based on moving averages to detect trends and ideal entry and exit points. ATR (Average True Range): Evaluates market volatility, adjusting operations according to current conditions.

Safe and Efficient Operations Risk Management: The Expert Advisor opens only one operation at a time, ensuring that each trade is carefully monitored. Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for each position, protecting your capital and maximizing profits.

Our goal is to provide a robust and reliable solution that allows you to take advantage of market opportunities in a strategic and informed way.

We are eager to help you achieve your financial goals with this powerful tool!

Recommendation:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Chart Timeframe: H1

Suggested Settings:

UseFixedLotSize = False;

FixedLotSize = 0.01;

CapitalPercent = 10.0;

EnableTrailingStop = True ;

TrailingStopPorcent = 7.0;

FIBO ENTER = 0.3;

FIBO TP L2 = 7.0;

FIBO SL L3 = 2.0;

Important: Always Test on a Demo Account: It is essential that the client tests all settings on a demo account before trading on a real account. This will ensure that the adjustments are suitable for market conditions.



