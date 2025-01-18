MidoAlashi
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mohammed Alashi
- Sürüm: 7.8
- Güncellendi: 23 Ocak 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
That means 10,000 cents equals 0.1 lot
Now explain the settings:
Lot1 : Value of the first lot for the first trading deal
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Lot : The lot value that will be present in the trades.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.
Op_Take : If you enable it, take profit will be visible, if you turn it off, it will be hidden (Default: False).
Close_Win : (Default: True) When activated, it will close a winning trade with a losing trade.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Win_USD : profit is required to close the deals in dollars.
Step : Number of points between each trade.
multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Settings only for Gold:
Capital $2000
Lot1 : 0.01
Auto_Lot: False
Max_Risk: 0.01
Lot : 0.01
Take_Profit: 5
Stop_Loss: 0
Op_Take : (Default: False).
Close_Win : (Default: True)
Start_Time: 00:00
End_Time: 23:59
Win_USD : 0.05
Step : 120
multiple_total : 3
Settings only for Bitcoin:
Capital $2000
Lot1 : 0.01
Auto_Lot: False
Max_Risk: 0.01
Lot : 0.01
Take_Profit: 50
Stop_Loss: 0
Op_Take : (Default: False).
Close_Win : (Default: True)
Start_Time: 00:00
End_Time: 23:59
Win_USD : 0.05
Step : 12000
multiple_total : 3