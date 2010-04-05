MidoAlashi

The expert says to open a trading deal according to the direction of the candle
In case of a price reversal, it opens another deal from the candle that closes

You can control the amount of the lot size in the reinforcement deal

And if you want to start with a capital of $ 100, I advise you to start with a cent account
And if the capital is $ 1000, start trading with a normal account

For every $ 1000 we trade with, we increase the lot
Example: Capital $ 1000 will be a lot of 0.01
Capital $ 2000 will be a lot of 0.02

As for the capital $ 100 in the cent account, it appears as 10,000 cents

That means 10,000 cents equals 0.1 lot


Now explain the settings:


Now explain the settings:

Lot1 : Value of the first lot for the first trading deal

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Lot : The lot value that will be present in the trades.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers   Prefer not to use.

Op_Take : If you enable it, take profit will be visible, if you turn it off, it will be hidden (Default: False).

Close_Win : (Default: True) When activated, it will close a winning trade with a losing trade.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Win_USD : profit is required to close the deals in dollars.

Step : Number of points between each trade.

multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.


There is a very powerful strategy on gold that I personally use.






Settings only for Gold:

Capital $2000

Lot1 : 0.01

Auto_Lot: False

Max_Risk: 0.01

Lot : 0.01

Take_Profit: 5

Stop_Loss: 0

Op_Take : (Default: False).

Close_Win : (Default: True) 

Start_Time: 00:00

End_Time: 23:59

Win_USD : 0.05

Step : 120

multiple_total : 3


Settings only for Bitcoin:

Capital $2000

Lot1 : 0.01

Auto_Lot: False

Max_Risk: 0.01

Lot : 0.01

Take_Profit: 50

Stop_Loss: 0

Op_Take : (Default: False).

Close_Win : (Default: True) 

Start_Time: 00:00

End_Time: 23:59

Win_USD : 0.05

Step : 12000

multiple_total : 3


