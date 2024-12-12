Pullback Sharp Movement EA

Pullback Sharp Movement EA it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system.

The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.

Advisor trade the average price return on non-trending pairs correlated with each other.

When EA trades, many small transactions are simultaneously opened on the account.

This allows you to diversify trading entrances and exits from the market.

Use ECN accounts with a minimum spread and commissions.


EA SETTING:

- Run all the pairs from a single chart using the One Chart Setup (only use M15 timeframe)
- This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- Use the recommended Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Additional currency pairs:  EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

Input Parameters
- One Chart Setup         — Launching the adviser at once in several currencies from one chart. Currency pairs must be listed with ",".
- For_Magic                  — Prefix for unique magic. Must be between 0 and 99.
- Only_One_Symbol       — If true, and there are open positions on the account, the adviser does not open new series of orders in another currency.
- For_Autolot_use         — Which base should be used by the adviser when calculating the lot: equity or balance.
- Or_use_fix_balance    — Or insert a fixed amount of balance in the currency of your deposit.
- AutoMM                      — if > 0, the EA uses automatic money management when calculating the lot. AutoMM <=1000 — very aggressive. AutoMM >= 5000 — conservative.
- Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0  — fixed lot for the first deal in a series.
- Recovery_Mode          — If true, then the adviser closes a series of orders only with profit, but at the same time the logic of work may be violated. If false, then the EA works in accordance with its logic and a series of orders can be closed at a loss.
- Martin_Ratio              — Martingale coefficient for a series of orders.
- First_real_deal          — The greater the value, the less often the trades, but they are better.


Recommended Input Parameters:
- One Chart Setup : AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD
- Only One Symbol = False
- For Autolot use: Equity
- AutoMM = 2000
- Recovery Mode = True
- First real deal = 3
- Minimum balance $1,000
- Recommended leverage 1:200 or more.
