Superb Scalper MT4

Super Scalp Indicator MT4  is a unique  trend reversal 100% non-repainting multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks Super Scalp Indicator MT4  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

    When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend reversal.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend reversal
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 10 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator 



    Önerilen ürünler
    Binary Smart System
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Göstergeler
    **Binary Smart System: En İyi İşlem Yardımcınız** Binary Smart System sadece bir gösterge değil, piyasaların çeşitli alanlarında hassaslıkla işaretler üreten sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Keskin algoritmaların ve geniş bir teknik gösterge koleksiyonunun birleşiminden oluşan bu sistem, işlem başarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için tasarlanmıştır. **Gösterge Bileşenleri:** 1. **Hareketli Ortalama Yüzdesi (HAY):** Bu bileşen, birden fazla hareketli ortalamanın ağırlıklı ortalamasını hesaplar ve
    PipTick Pairs Cross MT4
    Michal Jurnik
    1 (2)
    Göstergeler
    The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs Cro
    Zig Zag Robot
    Sergei Semenov
    Göstergeler
    Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions. How It Works The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points: Signal Filter
    Full Forex Market View Dashboard
    Opengates Success International
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    TAM FOREX PİYASASI GÖRÜNÜMÜ Pano Göstergesi Bu, Yatırımcılara piyasada neler olup bittiğine dair tam bir görüş sağlamak için oluşturulmuş özel bir göstergedir. Piyasaya erişmek ve başarılı ticaret yapmak için gereken her türlü bilgiyi görüntülemek için gerçek zamanlı bir veri kullanır. KURULUM: Bu Göstergeyi pencere grafiğinize eklemeden önce, MT4'ünüzün Piyasa İzleme paneline gidin ve ihtiyaç duymadığınız veya ticaret yapmadığınız tüm Döviz çiftlerini GİZLEYİN ve geri kalanını orada bırakın.
    Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
    FORCES VARIATION
    Nacer Kessir
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
    Smart Ai Levels
    Aditya Jayswal
    Göstergeler
    Smart Ai Levels  Accumulation & Distribution indicator Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory . It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements . It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing 
    TSScreenCrossMovAvg
    Salvatore Labriola
    Göstergeler
    indicator for trading with the strategy with two moving averages. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get :   Easy to use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, as per strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Göstergeler
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Premium M15
    Raphael Schwietering
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Premium — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15 Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Premium is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments. Discover Premium — The Intelligent Trading Machine Enter a new era of automated trading with Premium , designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Premium delivers reliable perform
    Higher Timeframe TDEV
    Tran Quoc Trung
    Göstergeler
    Aligning higher time frames for trading One of the main concepts behind the beginner strategy is multiple time frame analysis – using a higher time frame to determine the overall market direction and executing trades on a lower time frame. By determining the overall direction on a higher time frame and trading in that direction, you make sure that you trade in the direction of the overall trend – this increases your chances of profitable trades. In the beginner strategy, you use the 30 minute ch
    Smart Signal Generation
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The   Trend-Following Pro Dashboard   is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculat
    Hanuman Gold
    Taman Talappetsakun
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
    Moving Average Scanner
    Che Jeib Che Said
    Göstergeler
    This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup". 2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn". 3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP". 4. Previous bar that has just crossed down  and closed the MA line - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboa
    Most accurate non repaint indicator for Binary
    Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
    Göstergeler
    This Indicator has a accuracy in between 70-90% but it will work one time in a day. The timing is (MT4 time 18:00 to 18:05) Tickmill, Alpari, Amarket MT4 recommended. Although it will work on most of the MT4.  MT2 Auto trading supported: Buy buffer = 0 //  Sell buffer = 1 Intrabar Candle TF = M1 Trade Expiry = 1 minute or 5 minutes No martingale required, but if you wish then you can take 1 step martingale. Features: Neural Network based Advance price action algorithms Advance consolidation fi
    KT Asian Breakout Indicator
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Göstergeler
    KT Asian Breakout göstergesi, Asya seansının kritik bir bölümünü analiz ederek fiyatın kırılma yönüne göre çift yönlü alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Fiyat seansın en yüksek seviyesini kırarsa alım sinyali oluşur, en düşük seviyesini kırarsa satış sinyali oluşur. Dikkat Edilmesi Gerekenler Eğer seans kutusu dikey olarak çok genişse, yeni bir işlemden kaçınılmalıdır çünkü fiyat hareketlerinin büyük bir kısmı zaten bu kutu içinde gerçekleşmiştir. Eğer kırılma mumu çok büyükse, fiyat genellikle s
    Pin Bars
    Yury Emeliyanov
    5 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Temel amaç: "Pin Çubukları", finansal piyasa grafiklerindeki pin çubuklarını otomatik olarak algılamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bir pim çubuğu, karakteristik bir gövdeye ve uzun bir kuyruğa sahip, bir trendin tersine çevrilmesini veya düzeltilmesini işaret edebilen bir mumdur. Nasıl çalışır: Gösterge, grafikteki her mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesinin, kuyruğunun ve burnunun boyutunu belirler. Önceden tanımlanmış parametrelere karşılık gelen bir pim çubuğu algılandığında, gösterge, pim çubuğunun y
    FREE
    TSScreenBowTie
    Salvatore Labriola
    Göstergeler
    Expert for trading with the BowTie strategy. Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders. Multi time frame and multi currency panel.   The benefits you get: Easy-to-use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, like strategy, on each currency. Possibility to choose your favorite crosses. Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1. Integrated pop-up
    ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
    Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
    Göstergeler
    This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
    Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Hareketli Ortalama Döviz Gücü Gösterge Tablosu,   birden çok simge ve zaman diliminde para birimi momentumu hakkında derinlemesine bilgi sağlayan güçlü ve kapsamlı bir göstergedir. Bu sağlam araç, en son geçiş noktalarını belirlemek için hareketli ortalamalardan yararlanır ve mevcut fiyata kadar para birimlerinin gücünü etkili bir şekilde izler. Sezgisel tasarımı ve kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile bu pano, bilinçli kararlar vermek isteyen yatırımcılar için zengin bilgiler sunar. Bu kontrol panelin
    Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross
    Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
    Göstergeler
    NEXT PRICE 99$ Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross:  Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts) THIS EA IS GIFT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710 1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert. 2. MACD divergence Alert 3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH) 4. Pattern Alert 5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance 6. Display Some information on chart. If you need   help   : My WhatsUp Number: +989020473963 : if you want to conta
    Trend Catcher with Alert
    Issam Kassas
    4.7 (71)
    Göstergeler
    Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
    FREE
    FXinstitute
    Lin Yu Han
    Göstergeler
    Precautions for subscribing to indicator This indicator only supports the computer version of MT4 Does not support MT5, mobile phones, tablets The indicator only shows the day's entry arrow The previous history arrow will not be displayed (Live broadcast is for demonstration) The indicator is a trading aid Is not a EA automatic trading No copy trading function The indicator only indicates the entry position No exit (target profit)  The entry stop loss point is set at 30-50 PIPS Or the front hi
    Currency Strength Matrix
    Raymond Gilmour
    4.5 (26)
    Göstergeler
    THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
    MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix
    MQL4 Trading Automation
    4.38 (8)
    Göstergeler
    Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes, allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving average with the same moving average in the previous candle for all the 28 pairs and all 9 timeframes, producing a Matrix of Strength
    FREE
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Göstergeler
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro
    Yu Fan Zhang
    Göstergeler
    Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner   (  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller   )   . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This
    Quantum Apex Meter MT4
    Thusee Nuwan Thenu Kulasekarage
    Göstergeler
    # Quantum Apex Meter - Professional Currency Strength Analyzer MT4 ## Demo Version Not working Properly ,  Quantum Apex Meter 100% Work Real Market Data Only. ### Never Trade Against the Trend Again  Are you tired of: Entering trades just before a currency reverses? Missing clear strength/weakness patterns? Wasting hours analyzing multiple charts? The Quantum Apex Meter gives you INSTANT visual clarity on which currencies are strong and weak - across 28 major pairs and 4 timeframes. https://www.
    Pips collector
    Andrey Kozak
    3.75 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Pips collector - this indicator is a complete mechanical trading system. Pips collector itself analyzes the market for 57 characteristics, determining the direction of the trend, volatility, aggressiveness, resistance and support. After this, the Pips collector displays the signals for opening buy or sell orders. Interpretation of trading with Pips collector is very simple and suitable for both professional traders and beginners. Also, the Pips collector indicator can send signals to the trader
    TPO Profile MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Göstergeler
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Göstergeler
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Göstergeler
    " Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Göstergeler
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Cycle Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    4.39 (36)
    Göstergeler
    Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
    Trading System Double Trend
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
    Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
    Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
    Forecast System
    Peter Maggen
    Göstergeler
    Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
    ZigZag on Trend
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Göstergeler
    " ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
    AMD Adaptive MA MT4
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Göstergeler
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
    Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.69 (42)
    Göstergeler
    Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
    Cyclic Impulse
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Göstergeler
    Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Göstergeler
    Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    Göstergeler
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
    Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
    Korabhat Phonwiang
    Göstergeler
    Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
    MR Volume POC Levels 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
    AX Forex Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Göstergeler
    The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    MR Reversal Patterns 4
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
    Candle 5
    BUYUK SAVDOGAR
    Göstergeler
    This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    TPSpro RFI Levels
    Roman Podpora
    4.85 (27)
    Göstergeler
    Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Trend Scalper Arrows
    Anshaal Rehman
    Göstergeler
    Trend Scalper Arrows    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Trend Scalper Arrows  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a
    Super Scalper arrows
    Anshaal Rehman
    Göstergeler
    Super Scalp Indicator MT5  is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Super Scalp Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indic
    Illuminati Gold EA
    Anshaal Rehman
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    IMPORTANT NOTICE: Illuminati Gold EA is developed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) 1 Min, 5 min timeframe. Do not use it on any other trading pair. Results may not be optimal. Greetings, Traders, Introducing Illuminati Gold EA — the latest and most intelligent advancement in the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. Purpose-built for XAUUSD , this expert advisor delivers unmatched precision and performance in the gold market. Engineered with strategic clarity and advanced algorithms, it offers a
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt