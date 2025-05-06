Smart Ai Levels
- Aditya Jayswal
- Sürüm: 3.5
- Güncellendi: 6 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Smart Ai Levels
Accumulation & Distribution indicator
Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory .
It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements .
It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing
Smart Ai Levels + Smart Order Block Indicator is the Perfect combination of system that can help you remain consistent
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88735?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support
There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support .
If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation.