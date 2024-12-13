Superb Scalper MT4

Super Scalp Indicator MT4  is a unique  trend reversal 100% non-repainting multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks Super Scalp Indicator MT4  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

    When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend reversal.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals.  Super Scalp Indicator MT4  is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend reversal
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 10 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator 



