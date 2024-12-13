Superb Scalper MT4

is a unique trend reversal

multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:

forex,

commodities,

cryptocurrencies,

indices,

stocks

.

will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend reversal. Super Scalp Indicator MT4 gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data. Super Scalp Indicator MT4 can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Super Scalp Indicator MT4 is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

Features

100% Non-Repainting indicator

Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments

Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend reversal

Equally effective in trending and ranging markets

Arrow colors are fully customizable

Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available

Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders

10 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator







