MT5 to Discord Notification Hub

MT5 to Discord Notification Hub is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Discord, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Discord server. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates


Setup guide

A setup guide is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759982

Key Features:

  • Instant Trade Alerts: Get open, close, and pending order notifications, with or without screenshots, straight to your Discord—stay on top of every move!
  • Custom Reports: Need updates? Choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or even custom reports based on your preferred number of days.
  • Smart Delayed Alerts: Set your SL/TP without the rush! Delay your open order messages so you can finalize those critical details before sending.
  • Pending Order Activations: Never miss an opportunity—get notified when your pending orders are triggered.
  • Partial & Full Close Alerts: Receive instant notifications when you close trades, whether it's a partial or full exit.
  • Threaded Message Replies: Keep conversations organized! When a trade closes, its notification will reply directly to the original order message.
  • Fully Customizable: Personalize your message style, content, and details to match your trading needs—every alert tailored to you.

Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Yardımcı programlar
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Yardımcı programlar
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Hon Risk manager
Christopher Adie
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Risk Manager EA - Complete User Guide Table of Contents What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? Key Features Who Should Use This EA? Installation & Setup Dashboard Overview Telegram Control System Risk Management Features Mobile Protection System Trading Scenarios & Use Cases Troubleshooting Best Practices What is Advanced Risk Manager EA? The Advanced Risk Manager EA is a professional risk management and account protection system for MetaTrader 5. It's NOT a trading robot that opens trades -
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
Yardımcı programlar
RiskCopilot Utility - Your Intelligent Trading Assistant "See Your Risk. Master Your Trade." RiskCopilot Utility is the ultimate risk management and position sizing solution for MetaTrader 5. This comprehensive trading assistant provides real-time calculations, advanced risk assessment tools, and professional trade analytics without taking control of your trading decisions. Perfect for both novice and professional traders seeking precise risk management across all asset classes. You focus on yo
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Yardımcı programlar
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
RiskManagerCalc
Ramadhan Omurana
Yardımcı programlar
Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
