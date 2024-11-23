MT5 to Discord Notification Hub
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MT5 to Discord Notification Hub

23 November 2024, 17:51
George Liviu Geambasu
George Liviu Geambasu
0
803


Introduction

MT5 to Discord Notification Hub is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Discord, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Discord account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates.

Link to the product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126903


Installation


1. Setup Discord server (Windows OS variant)

Discord App

  • Login to your Discord account, or create new one

  Discord Login

  • Create your own server on Discord App

  • Enable Developer Mode: Go to User Settings -> Advanced (from App Settings section) -> Developer Mode


2. Setup of the Discord Bot

New Application Button

  • Select a name for the application and click Create

Create an application

  • Get the Application ID and copy
Application ID
IMPORTANT!!!! You need to replace your_client_id with Application ID that you copied a step above.
  • Select Add to server(select the Discord server newly created) -> Press Continue button -> Press Authorize

Create bot


3. Setup MT5 to Discord Notification Hub in MetaTrader5

  • Enable WebRequests from MetaTrader5 to Discord. Go to MetaTrader5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add the URL https://discord.com in Allow WebRequest for listed URL section
Webrequests Allow
  • To get the Discord Token need to go to the page where the application was configured (https://discord.com/developers/applications), access the application and go to Bot section. Then press Reset Token -> Yes, do it! -> Enter Password -> Submit -> Copy token.
Create bot

  • Open MetaTrader5 and load MT5 to Discord Notification Hub application, go to Inputs section and enter the copied token

Input section


  • Now you need to obtain Channel ID, go to Discord App right-click on the channel that you want to use and click Copy Channel ID(if you don't have this option, follow the instruction from the last point of Step 1)
Channel ID
  • Enter the channel ID in the application inputs and run the application

Channel ID inputs

  • Test the configuration with some test messages

Test messages




Enjoy the product, thank you!



#MT5, MQL5, Discord, utilities