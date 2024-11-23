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Introduction
MT5 to Discord Notification Hub is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Discord, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Discord account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates.
Link to the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126903
Installation
1. Setup Discord server (Windows OS variant)
- Go to https://www.discord.com and download the app, or use browser version
- Login to your Discord account, or create new one
- Create your own server on Discord App
- Enable Developer Mode: Go to User Settings -> Advanced (from App Settings section) -> Developer Mode
2. Setup of the Discord Bot
- Go to https://discord.com/developers/applications (Need to login)
- Once logged in, go to New Application
- Select a name for the application and click Create
- Get the Application ID and copy
- Open a new tab in your browser and add the link https://discord.com/oauth2/authorize?client_id=your_client_id&permissions=2048&integration_type=0&scope=bot
IMPORTANT!!!! You need to replace your_client_id with Application ID that you copied a step above.
- Select Add to server(select the Discord server newly created) -> Press Continue button -> Press Authorize
3. Setup MT5 to Discord Notification Hub in MetaTrader5
- Enable WebRequests from MetaTrader5 to Discord. Go to MetaTrader5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and add the URL https://discord.com in Allow WebRequest for listed URL section
- To get the Discord Token need to go to the page where the application was configured (https://discord.com/developers/applications), access the application and go to Bot section. Then press Reset Token -> Yes, do it! -> Enter Password -> Submit -> Copy token.
- Open MetaTrader5 and load MT5 to Discord Notification Hub application, go to Inputs section and enter the copied token
- Now you need to obtain Channel ID, go to Discord App right-click on the channel that you want to use and click Copy Channel ID(if you don't have this option, follow the instruction from the last point of Step 1)
- Enter the channel ID in the application inputs and run the application
- Test the configuration with some test messages
Enjoy the product, thank you!