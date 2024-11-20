Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here
LIST OF COMMANDS:
info_acc - Get account info
info_pos - Get positions details
price - Get symbol price
noti_price - Set price alert
noti_pl - Set floating PL alert
noti_equity - Set equity alert
noti_margin - Set margin alert
noti_open - Set noti for opened trades
noti_close - Set noti for closed trades
noti_status - Auto-check account every x minutes
noti_check -Check all notifications
noti_off - Disable all notifications
INPUTS:
Telegram Bot Token
Telegram User ID
HOW TO SET UP?
* Get inputs for EA:
- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".
- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot
* Setup on your MT4/MT5:- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram to WebRequest
- Allow Algo Trading on EA
* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:
- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos)