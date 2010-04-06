SetTP
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mohamed Aymen Maiza
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA allows to set a specific Take Profit for all the trades of the same symbol when dropped in the chart.
The Take profit can be set in the setting menu as a market price and not in pips.
Usefull when opening multiple orders and want to close them all in one time at a specific market price level without entering manually the take profit for each trade.
For any question about this EA, you are welcome to contact me.