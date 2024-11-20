Master Notify via Telegram for MT4

SetTP Mohamed Aymen Maiza Utilità

This EA allows to set a specific Take Profit for all the trades of the same symbol when dropped in the chart. The Take profit can be set in the setting menu as a market price and not in pips. Usefull when opening multiple orders and want to close them all in one time at a specific market price level without entering manually the take profit for each trade. For any question about this EA, you are welcome to contact me.