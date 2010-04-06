Equity safe

This Ea is for the sole purpose of protecting your account.



When the basket of operations present in the terminals reach a set profit in currency terms, the expert will close all trades.



It will replicate the same behavior if the loss limit is reached.



It is a simple but at the same time useful expert advisor for safeguarding the account and always keeping it active.



It can be placed on any time frame or graph, the important thing is that it is inserted only once.
