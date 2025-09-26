Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5

  The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$

Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price.

At the core of the indicator lies a unique approach — the use of aggregated market data to build delta histograms, signals, and an analysis panel. This ensures calculation accuracy and allows traders to see the reaction of large players directly on the chart.

Key Features:

 Real-time data
Unlike most indicators that only analyze the past and generate delayed signals (after the fact), Sniper Delta Imbalance works with real-time market data.

This gives you a critical edge: you don’t just see what has already happened — you see what is happening right now and who is driving the next price movement: buyers or sellers.

It answers the most important question: Who currently controls the price and continues to hold control?

 Delta Imbalance — the difference between buy and sell volumes

  1. Positive Delta (green value): signals dominance of aggressive buyers who absorb liquidity at Ask prices, often driving quotes upward.

  2. Negative Delta (red value): signals dominance of aggressive sellers who hit liquidity at Bid prices, putting downward pressure on price.

This clearly defines who is in control of the market: buyers or sellers. It enables traders to see the actions of major participants in real time for more accurate price forecasts.

 Entry Point Detection:

  • Continuation signals appear when “driving volumes” emerge.

  • Reversal signals form when “stopping volumes” appear.

 Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF):
You can analyze delta from any timeframe directly on your chart. For example, view M15 or H1 signals while trading on M5.

 Advanced Visualization:

  • Stylish information panel: Displays current Bid, Ask, total volume, delta, and delta percentage in real time.

  • Chart markers: Indicator signals are automatically shown as circles on the candles of the main chart, making it easier to spot entry points.

  • Value display: Numerical delta values are shown next to markers for a quick estimate of signal strength.

🔔 Alerts and Notifications

  • Pop-up Alerts.

  • Push notifications to your smartphone.

  • Email alerts.

  • Customizable sound alerts (choose your own audio file).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🎁 Bonus Indicator 👉 Delta Statistics Pro

A powerful analytical companion tool for collecting and analyzing delta statistics by trading sessions and timeframes.

This companion indicator is designed to gather, analyze, and visualize aggregated historical delta data, helping you fine-tune filters in the main Sniper Delta Imbalance indicator with maximum precision.

What it does:

  • Automatic statistics collection: Analyzes historical data for a chosen number of days.

  • Session comparison: Calculates separate statistics for Asian, European, and American trading sessions (customizable to your broker’s session times).

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Collects data from several timeframes simultaneously.

  • Key metrics for each “session-timeframe” combination:

    • Max Positive Delta (Max+) and Average Positive Delta (Avg+)

    • Max Negative Delta (Max-) and Average Negative Delta (Avg-)

    • Number of signals in each category

Why it matters:
Collected statistics provide a data-driven foundation for setting up the Delta Filter in the main indicator. Instead of guessing filter levels, you can configure values based on actual historical data from your instrument.

Example: If statistics show that the average positive delta (Avg+) on EURUSD during the European session on M5 is 120, you can set the filter around 150–200 to filter out weak signals and keep only the strongest ones.

Additional features:

  • Stylish panel: All data is displayed in a customizable panel directly on the chart.

  • CSV Export: Export all collected statistics into a CSV file for deeper analysis in Excel or other tools.

Delta Statistics Pro transforms filter configuration from an “art” into a science, providing a solid analytical foundation for decision-making based on statistical data.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommendations for Setup

  • Trading Instrument: Indicator parameters depend on the instrument. Each pair has its own minimum, average, and maximum volumes, as well as abnormal spikes. This must be considered when setting the delta filter.

  • Timeframe Selection: Different timeframes may require different filter settings. Short-term trading usually requires more sensitive settings, while longer-term trading requires smoother ones.

  • Session Times: Volumes vary greatly across trading sessions. European and American sessions usually have higher volumes compared to Asian. Adjust your indicator accordingly. Session-specific volume statistics are strongly recommended for maximum efficiency.

Sniper Delta Imbalance is not just an indicator, but a professional-grade tool for traders who understand the importance of volume analysis. It has no true analogs, combining powerful functionality, flexible settings, and ease of use.

Learn to see the market through the eyes of major players — and add the confidence to your trading that only volume analysis can provide.

                                          🎁 BUYING THE INDICATOR, YOU GET A FREE GIFT:

The Delta Statistics Pro indicator is used to collect aggregate data and is used to fine tune filters.

The main indicator Sniper Delta Imbalance.

                                  For more details, please contact me in private messages!


