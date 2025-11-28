Gold Scalper System MT4

The official release price is $65 only for the first 10 copies, the next price is $125

Gold Scalper System is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in Smart DOM Pro module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breakout. Smart DOM Pro visualizes Bid/Ask volumes, identifies liquidity clusters, and helps determine the intentions of major market participants.

Gold Scalper System is specifically designed for scalping on Gold (XAUUSD), but can also work effectively on indices, cryptocurrencies, and highly volatile currency pairs. The indicator does not require complex settings — it is suitable for both beginner traders and professionals. Simply install the indicator on the chart, select a timeframe, and the system will start working automatically.

Key Features:

Unique Smart DOM Pro Algorithm:

Identifies levels with the maximum order concentration through a multi-level scanning system.

Analyzes the distribution of limit orders at price levels on both sides of the current price.

Reveals areas of interest for major players using the latest algorithms.

Shows market momentum by monitoring tick activity in real time.

✅ Market Depth Visualization of where large orders are concentrated.



The system analyzes the market depth and displays zones with the highest accumulation of limit orders.



✅ High-Accuracy Breakout Logic

Signals appear only on true breakouts of significant levels, eliminating false impulses and market noise.

✅ 100% Non-Repainting Signals

All signals are permanently fixed on the chart — a critical requirement for scalpers.

Intelligent market depth analysis, identification of large orders, and color visualization of Bid/Ask flows.

The panel displays: Smart DOM Pro Status Broker Time Traded Instrument Current Timeframe Time until Bar Close Buyer and Seller Activity Spread



The panel can be completely disabled.





📢 Alerts and Notifications



Gold Scalper System supports all types of notifications:

🔔 Pop-up notifications

🔔 Email alerts

🔔 Push notifications

Signals arrive precisely at the moment of a confirmed liquidity breakout, without delays or repainting.

⚙️ Principles of Algorithm Operation:



Bid/Ask Distribution Analysis Model Defines the hidden activity of major players and their protective levels.

Liquidity Level Clustering Algorithm Identifies zones where limit orders accumulate.

Tick Impulse Monitoring Assesses sudden surges in activity — a key sign of the start of a movement.

Dynamic Market Pressure Analysis Compares the strength of buyers/sellers in real time.

True Breakout Detection Captures only those moments where the breakout is accompanied by volume and momentum.

Usage Recommendations:

Trading Instruments:

Gold / XAUUSD (primary instrument)

Indices: US30, NASDAQ, SP500

Crypto: BTCUSD / ETHUSD

Highly volatile currency pairs: GBPJPY / XAUJPY

Timeframes:

M1–M5: Scalping

M15: Intraday entries

H1: Trading with the trend within a session

Gold Scalper System is a powerful, modern, and professional trading system that takes liquidity analysis to the next level. It shows the real zones where the money of major players is located and gives signals at the moment of a true level breakout. If you need maximum accuracy, speed, and a real understanding of the market structure — Gold Scalper System will become your primary tool in scalping.