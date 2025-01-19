Golden Trend Pulse

5

 Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false signals and improving trading efficiency.

Advantages

  1. High signal accuracy:
    Through multiparametric analysis, the indicator allows accurate identification of entry and exit points, minimizing false signals.

  2. Adaptability to market conditions:
    The indicator dynamically adjusts to changes in market volatility, providing accurate signals across different markets and timeframes.

  3. Multi-level signal filtering:
    An integrated verification system improves the reliability of signals, reducing the risk of false positives.

  4. Customizability:
    The indicator offers the ability to customize parameters for various markets (Forex, cryptocurrencies, stock markets), making it a universal tool for any trader.

  5. Optimization for various market types:
    The indicator can operate in volatile markets (e.g., cryptocurrencies) and trending markets (e.g., Forex) due to its built-in optimization for each situation.

  6. Alerts and notifications:
    The indicator supports all types of alerts, including desktop notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to mobile devices.

Operating Principles

System Core:

  • Multiparametric Trend Analysis Algorithm:
    Analyzes and adapts parameters depending on the market situation, ensuring precision and reliability.

  • Dynamic adaptation to market volatility:
    Automatically adjusts parameters to market changes.

  • Autocorrelation analysis of price patterns:
    Evaluates recurring price movements to forecast further trends.

  • Intelligent filtering of false signals:
    Built-in filters reduce the probability of false signals.

Key Modules

  1. Trend Module:

    • Adaptive smoothing using EMA for smooth trend response
    • Dynamic adjustment of periods depending on market activity.

  2. Volatility Module:

    • Modified ATR with dynamic adaptation to market volatility.
    • Parameter c

  3. Signal Module:

    • Multi-level signal verification to improve accuracy.
    • Intelligent identification of reversal points for timely decision-making.
    • Signal strength assessment to filter out minor fluctuations.

Indicator Modes

  1. Flexible Mode (Adaptive Mode):
    Instantly adapts to trend changes, increasing sensitivity to price movements, making it ideal for volatile markets.

  2. Trailing Mode (Inertia Mode):
    Designed for stable operation in trending markets. Smoothed reaction to price fluctuations reduces the influence of market noise and maintains positions within a trend.

Setup and Usage Recommendations

Forex Market

  • Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD):
    • Timeframes: M30-H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 12-21-33 (100-160 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-9-14-16.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.0-1.2-1.7.

Cryptocurrency Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 15-30 (60-100 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-16-18.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.5-1.7.

Stock Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1-W1
    • MA Period: 8-10-30 (90-120 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 9-12-14.
    • ATR Multiplier: 0.8-1.0-1.5-1.7.

Conclusion

 Golden Trend Pulse is a high-quality indicator perfectly suited for both novice and experienced traders who value accuracy and adaptability. Using a multi-layered approach to market analysis and flexible settings, the indicator enables quick responses to changes in market conditions and minimizes errors in trading decisions.


İncelemeler 1
jabautista
4016
jabautista 2025.03.03 16:55 
 

Solid indicator and great customer service!

Önerilen ürünler
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Göstergeler
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
VandoraFX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
VANDORA FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Göstergeler
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Chinetti pip collector XL
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MT4 için R 2EMA Renk göstergesi, 2 EMA'nın geçişine dayalı sağlam alım satım sinyalleri sağlar. Anahtar noktaları Fiyat iki yeşil EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir alım satım sinyali oluşturur. Fiyat iki kırmızı EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir satış sinyali oluşturur. R 2EMA Renkli Forex göstergesi, ne zaman alım satım zamanı geldiğini belirlemeyi daha da kolaylaştırır 2 EMA satırı yeşile döndüğünde bir satın alma sinyali oluşur. 2 EMA çizgisi kırmızıya döndüğünde bir satış siny
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Ichimotor
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ichimotor is a trend based, custom indicator which combines the Ichimoku Cloud and Alligator Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False signals Works on all timeframe Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated when there is intersection of the Alligator with the Ichimoku Cloud Thick green Up arrows - Buy
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Göstergeler
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Argo Gridosaur MT4
Encho Enev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Göstergeler
Scalper Vault , başarılı bir scalping için ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi size sağlayan profesyonel bir scalping sistemidir. Bu gösterge, forex ve ikili opsiyon tüccarları tarafından kullanılabilecek eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Önerilen zaman çerçevesi M5'tir. Sistem size trend yönünde doğru ok sinyalleri sağlar. Ayrıca size üst ve alt sinyaller ve Gann piyasa seviyeleri sağlar. Göstergeler, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergeyi satın aldıktan sonra lütfen benimle iletişim
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Sniper Delta Imbalance  is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core of
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Reversal Zones Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filtrele:
jabautista
4016
jabautista 2025.03.03 16:55 
 

Solid indicator and great customer service!

İncelemeye yanıt