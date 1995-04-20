XRX Master

This indicator XRX Master indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator helps to buy and sell.

Features

  • FiltPer- displays indicator period.
  • deviation - displaus indicator deviation.
  • deviation2 - displaus indicator deviation 2.
  • HL_period - displaus indicator Highest and Lowest period.
  • HL_period2 - displaus indicator Highest 2 and Lowest 2 period.

How to understand the status:

  • If the trend color arrow is green, trend is up.
  • If the trend color arrow is red, trend is down.


////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////









Önerilen ürünler
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci
Daifallah Alamri
Göstergeler
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MT4 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda: Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenlerin geo/h
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
Gann Kare Göstergesi, W.D. Gann tarafından yazılan "Piyasa Tahminleri için Matematiksel Formül" makalesine dayalı güçlü bir piyasa analizi aracıdır. Bu araç, piyasa analizi için matematiksel ve Gann teorilerini kullanarak hassas analizler gerçekleştirir. 144, 90, 52 karelerini ve ayrıca 9 karesini kullanır. Ayrıca, 'ın 9 karesi ve bu kareyle ilişkili kanallar ve yıldız modelleri için yöntemini içerir. Kullanıcı Kılavuzu ve Uygulama: Bu göstergeleri kullanmadan önce, kullanıcı kılavuzunu okumanız
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
Abiroid TD Sequential Combo Arrow
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
This is based on Demark's TD Sequential and TD Combo set of indicators. It mostly has the TD Sequential features. It contains the Arrows Indicator showing Buy/Sell signals and the scanner dashboard. Both are for MT4 (Metatrader 4) Platform. Read in detail in this blog post. And get extra indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749596 and commentary about signals and how to wait for right time: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759157 Feature List: - Set TD Setup (9), Countdown (13
PowerXXX
Marco Fornero Monia
Göstergeler
PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors. The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators. The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed. In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before. There
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Seasonality MT4
Alvin Senjaya
Göstergeler
Hello Seasonal Traders! The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market.   The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to ga
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
FIFTY göstergesi artık manuel seviye çizme ihtiyacını ortadan kaldıran otomatik bir versiyonla sunulmaktadır. Bu versiyon, günlük, haftalık, aylık ve yıllık seviyeleri otomatik olarak grafiğe çizer, böylece doğruluk sağlanır ve zaman tasarrufu yapılır. Ayrıca, bu seviyelerin görünürlüğünü açıp kapatmak için düğmeler mevcuttur, bu da tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir kullanım sunar. Manuel kullanımı tercih edenler için, göstergeyi ücretsiz versiyonu hâlâ mevcut olup tam işlevselliğe sahiptir. Böylec
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Sentiment Ratio
Robert Walker
Göstergeler
The Sentiment Ratio indicator gauges current Market Sentiment between -100% and 100%, where lower than -40% is considered Bearish and higher than 40% is Bullish. The channel between the two is considered Neutral. The indicator has been a very useful filter tool for signals within a trading system. Example call function:  int SentimentIndicator(double triggerLevel)//Return sentiment if trigger level is activated {   double sentimentRatio=iCustom(NULL,0,"Sentiment Ratio",0,0,0);   if(sentimentRat
FREE
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Göstergeler
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Göstergeler
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Channels Plus SR
Elvira Akhsanova
Göstergeler
Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI) Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width. Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel: IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels IdentifySRforChannel – Ide
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Göstergeler
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Göstergeler
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Göstergeler
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
CSS Currency Strenght
Badis Brahimi
Göstergeler
CSS " currency strength slope "  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP. it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm : you will see volatility clearly between currencies. input: MA Fast & Slow. - MA Mode : simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted - Applied Price : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
Euro Session Indicator
Oluwakemi Esther Osofundiya
Göstergeler
The EuroSession indicator combines filtering by a modified MACD and a trend based indicator. It is an indicator that tries to capture the early market move of the European session. This would mean that pending orders have to be placed way ahead of this move. BUY Pending orders (Buystop) should be placed if: Trend-Bias shows 'UP' MACD Bias shows 'Relatively UP' SELL Pending orders (Sellstop) should be placed if: Trend-Bias shows 'DOWN' MACD Bias shows 'Relatively DOWN' The currency pairs are: EUR
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
Prosecution
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Prosecution is a Forex arrow indicator that tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is created on the basis of a special algorithm, and based on the developed algorithm, signals are created that allow you to track the trend and see its beginning and end, especially when several timeframes are combined to refine the signal. The arrows show the direction of the deal, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screensh
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Talking about Zen chan
Li Peng Fang
Göstergeler
Talking about Zen "Talking about Zen" is an investment theory of the Internet celebrity " Talking about Zen " on the securities market. His theory seems to be suitable for all volatile investment markets, such as stocks, warrants, and futures. " Talking about Zen " is a technical analysis theory based on morphology and geometry. The trend of any investment market, the trend of any investment market, is essentially like two leaves that cannot be copied and will not be exactly the same, but the w
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Göstergeler
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
High low levels
Guner Koca
Göstergeler
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Göstergeler
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Göstergeler
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya g
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (21)
Göstergeler
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Currency Map and Strength by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
Göstergeler
The first currency based indicator to draw a distinction between map and strength. The map shows the currencies in terms of oversold/overbought levels and gives the direction of travel. The currency strength calculates and shows the strength of that move. Alerts are included for changes in currency direction on the map (confirmed over two bars) and also when the strength reached the appropriate level.  The currency map is useful for finding currency pairs to trade and in which direction. Look fo
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Göstergeler
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Gelişmiş Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Piyasa Tarayıcısı & Trend Giriş İndikatörü Öncelikle, bu işlem sisteminin %100 yeniden boyama yok (no repaint), yeniden çizim yok (no redrawing) ve gecikme yok olduğunu vurgulamak gerekir. Hem manuel hem de algoritmik işlem için idealdir. Online eğitim, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve indirilebilir hazır ayarlar dahildir. Trend Scanner Dashboard İndikatörü: Birden fazla pariteyi ve zaman dilimini (M1–MN1) aynı anda tarayan ve hâkim trendi anında gö
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Channel Pro Pluss
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Channel Pro Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation3 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is up and line color Teal ;trend is up. If the arrow is down and line color Red; trend is down. If the arrow is Yellow close
ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle movements timeframes only M1-W1. Parameters InDepth: Displays the Depth movements. InDeviation: Displays the Deviation movements. InBackstep: Displays the Backstep movements. Fibonacci Expansion: Displays the Fibonacci Expansion movements. Fibonacci Expansion true.(false) Triangle: Displays the Triangle movements. Triangle true.(false) How to understand the status: If the Triangle is green, trend is up. If the Triangle is r
X Trend Pluss
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the trend movements. Parameters Trend: Displays the trend movements, true/false. X: moves the trend left and right. Y: moves the trend up and down. How to understand the status: (M1), square indicates the timeframe for 1 minute. If the square is green, trend is up. If the square is red, trend is down. (M5), square indicates the timeframe for 5 minute. If the square is green, trend is up. If the square is red, trend is down. (M15), square indicates the timeframe for 15 mi
SuperTrend Pluss
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator helps to define the dominant trend. The Blue line and Red line changes at incrementations of the trends. Parameters ki: factor of the delay. per: Displays the indicator period. Trend: Displays the Trend movements. Trend true.(false) X: moves the trend left and right. Y: moves the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the arrow is blue, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down.
XR Combo
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the trend movements. Parameters XRMultiplier: XR multiplier. Line: line movement (true/false). XRzak: XRzak movements (true/false). Arrow1: arrow movements (true/false). Arrow2: arrow movements up and down (true/false). Trend: trend movements (true/false). X: move the trend left and right. Y: move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down.
Super XR Combo
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the trend movements. Parameters XRMultiplier1: XR multiplier 1. XRMultiplier2: XR multiplier 2. Line1: line 1 movement (true/false). Line2: line 2 movement (true/false). XRTrend: XR trend displays Line 1 and Line 2 movements (true/false). X: move the trend left and right. Y: move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Line is green, trend is up. If the Line is red, trend is down.
Zone Trade
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator zone indicator.Indicator displays high and low zone. Features Green color - Shows movement on the high zone. Red colr - Shows movement on the low zone. Yellow colr - Shows movement on the zero zone.    How to understand the status: If the bar is higher than the yellow color line , trend is up. If the bar is lower than the yellow color line , trend is down.
Super
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator super indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically bars Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier. How to understand the status: If the indicator bar is higher , trend is up. If the indicator bar is lower , trend is down. IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
Super Power
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays super power trend movement. Features Multiplier - displays multiplier movement. Multiplier2 - displays multiplier2 movement. Trend - displays indicator trend 1 and trend 2 (true/false). separate_windor - displays trend separate window.(0-1....) X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, trend is up. If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
Super Power Beeta
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Super Power  Beeta trend movement.Indicator is version 2 . Features Multiplier - displays multiplier movement. Multiplier2 - displays multiplier2 movement. Trend - displays indicator trend 1 and trend 2 (true/false). Background:color - displays background color (true/false). separate_window - displays trend separate window.(0-1....) separate_window2 - displays trend (background color )separate window.(1-2....) X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up an
XR Power Trend
Mati Maello
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays XR Power Trend movement.Indicator displays Moving Average period 5,Moving Average period 26,Moving Average period 52,Commodity Channel Index,MACD,Average Directional Movement Index,Bulls Power,Bears Power,Stochastic Oscillator,Relative Strength Index,Force Index,Momentum,DeMarker,average movement.Indicators period is standard period.    Features X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, t
Master XR
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator deviation. How to understand the status: If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100; If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// //
Super MA Pluss
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super MA Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super Channel Arrow and Zak
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Channel Arrow and zak indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. best FiltPer ,period timeframe M1-H1 (100);H4-MN (50) best FiltPer2, period timeframe M1-H1 (50);H4-MN (25) //////////////////
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super XT
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super XT indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. Window - displays indicator trend (true/false). Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false). X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down.     How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, trend is up. If the Trend color is red, trend is down. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super Turbo
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Turbo indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. Step - displays indicator Step. Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false). X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, trend is up. If the Trend color is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Pluuto Alert
Mati Maello
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator Pluuto Alert indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = arrow.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Arrow) Trend - displa
Pluuto Alert Plus
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Pluuto Alert Plus indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = FiltPer.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviati
Pluuto Alert Pro
Mati Maello
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator Pluuto Alert Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = (FiltPer1,Line1_Arrow).When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer1 - displays indicator period.Per1 FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Per2. FiltPer3 - displays indicator period.Per3. Multiplier1_per1 - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPe1,step) Multiplier2_line1 - displays indicator multiplier.(L
XX Power
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Matrix X
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Matrix X indicator.Indicator displays Stochastic oscillator,Williams Percent Range,DeMarker,Relative Strength Index,Matrix trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.Matrix trend = (Stochastic+WPR+DeMarker+RSI)/4. Features KPeriod - displays Stochastic K period. DPeriod - displays Stochastic D period. Slowing- displays Stochastic Slowing. Stochastic_Method - displays Stochastic Method. Stochastic_price - displays Stochastic Price. WPR_per - displays WPR period. Dem_per - disp
Mega Super
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Mega Super indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features per - displays indicator period. How to understand the status: If the arrow color is green, trend is up. I f the arrow color is red, trend is down. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////
Matic
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Matic indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. The indicator shows the movement of sak1 and sak2 Stddevchannel, Regression. Features HLper - displays indicator iHighest and iLowest period. ExtDepth - displays indicator ExtDepth. ExtDeviation - displays indicator ExtDeviation. ExtBackstep - displays indicator ExtBackstep. zak1_ST_RE - displays indicator zak1,Stddevchannel,Regression.(true,false) zak2_ST_RE - displays indicator zak2,Stddevchannel
Matic Pro
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Matic Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. The indicator shows the movement of sak1 and sak2 Stddevchannel, Regression + zak2 indicator. Features HLper - displays indicator iHighest and iLowest period. ExtDepth - displays indicator ExtDepth. ExtDeviation - displays indicator ExtDeviation. ExtBackstep - displays indicator ExtBackstep. p - line indicator bars back.(bars back= zak2) m - regression.(1-8),the best(2-3) i0 -line indicator bar
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Mega Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Mega Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.Trend1= line1 > < line1,trend2=line1 > < line2,trend3 = line1,line2  > < line3. Features Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
XXX Master
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator XXX Master indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features per- displays indicator period. Step- displays indicator step. line- true (false) How to understand the status: If the trend color arrow is green, trend is up. I f the trend color arrow is red, trend is down. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt