ICT Silver Bullet FVG
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Teguh Deka Prahara
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Güncellendi: 14 Ekim 2024
This EA will make it Entry setup based on first FVG formed, and if the price come back it will open the Order
You can set silver bullet time A.M or P.M based on your broker server time
Silver bullet time ( EST NY Time +4 )
London : 3 A.M. to 4 A.M.
NewYork AM : 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.
NewYork PM : 2 P.M. to 3 P.M.
Set the time for beginning setup.
For increace Accuracy you can set DAILY BIAS with
BUY = True / False
SELL = True / False
You can learn from TTrades video daily bias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3oDYq4P9ZE
Enjoy the EA.
Maybe this Free for limited time only. :D
Solid EA. With a few tweaks on AUDUSD M15, it’s running in profit day after day. Thanks to the author for the great work!