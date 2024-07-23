ICT Silver Bullet FVG

4.67

This EA will make it Entry setup based on first FVG formed, and if the price come back it will open the Order

You can set silver bullet time A.M or P.M based on your broker server time


Silver bullet time  ( EST NY Time +4 )

London : 3 A.M. to 4 A.M.

NewYork AM : 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.

NewYork PM : 2 P.M. to 3 P.M.


Set the time for beginning setup.


For increace Accuracy you can set DAILY BIAS with 

BUY = True / False

SELL = True / False

You can learn from TTrades video daily bias


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3oDYq4P9ZE



Enjoy the EA.

Maybe this Free for limited time only. :D

Recensioni 7
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.09.08 07:56 
 

Solid EA. With a few tweaks on AUDUSD M15, it’s running in profit day after day. Thanks to the author for the great work!

goldkkim
388
goldkkim 2025.07.22 02:34 
 

Great EA!!!

T M
18
T M 2024.10.03 19:51 
 

Good EA. Works as expected.

