ICT Silver Bullet FVG

This EA will make it Entry setup based on first FVG formed, and if the price come back it will open the Order

You can set silver bullet time A.M or P.M based on your broker server time





Silver bullet time ( EST NY Time +4 )

London : 3 A.M. to 4 A.M.

NewYork AM : 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.

NewYork PM : 2 P.M. to 3 P.M.





Set the time for beginning setup.





For increace Accuracy you can set DAILY BIAS with

BUY = True / False

SELL = True / False

You can learn from TTrades video daily bias





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3oDYq4P9ZE









Enjoy the EA.

Maybe this Free for limited time only. :D