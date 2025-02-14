Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
- Indicateurs
- Elif Kaya
- Version: 2.25
- Mise à jour: 14 février 2025
- Activations: 5
- Real price is 60$ - 50% Discount (It is 30$ now)
Introduction
Triangle chart patterns are used in technical analysis, which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.
Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator
It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in in one chart.
Searching, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".
How To Trade?
All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit.
By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.