Triangle Pattern Scan MT4

- Real price is 60$ - 50% Discount (It is 30$ now)


Contact me for instruction, any questions!

Introduction

Triangle chart patterns are used in technical analysis, which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance. 


Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in in one chart.

Searching, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".


How To Trade?

All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit.
By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.



Prodotti consigliati
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Indicatori
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicatori
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci
Daifallah Alamri
Indicatori
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT4
Pavel Valentov
Indicatori
PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar) One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicatori
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Indicatori
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Indicatori
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
Effect
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicatori
The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, thei
Halley s comet
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Halley´s comet           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You
High Low Predict
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to help you forecast the potential high and low prices for the current trading day, based on the high and low of the previous day. It does this by applying a customizable percentage increase or decrease to those levels. How It Works: The idea is simple: It looks at the previous day's high and low prices and then adjusts them by a percentage you choose. Here's what that means: Predicted High: This is calculated by taking the high price of the previous day and adding a p
Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4
Edwin Christian
Experts
Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4 Simple strategy. Serious results. Built for traders who want a professional-grade EA using one of the most time-tested indicators: RSI . This Expert Advisor automatically places market orders when price shows potential exhaustion based on RSI levels — with dynamic SL/TP using ATR, plus optional break-even and trailing stop logic. Strategy Overview This EA enters trades based on RSI threshold signals : Buy Entry : RSI crosses below the define
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
Heikinashi Zone Trader
Lorraine Pierce
4 (1)
Experts
!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Indicatori
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
BOIS Trend Line Indicator
Lea Boyd
Indicatori
This unique auto trend line drawing indicator works on all time frames which can help you to easily trade short term trend reversals as well as  as well as short term trend breakouts indicating the stronger asset in the market. It uniquely allows you to get in EARLY for heavy swings. Inputs include:  - Max Candles Look Back for Trend Lines - Line Type and Color - Max Distance to Outer Band and Band Period - Options to Auto Re-Draw Trend Line off of the Pivot When a Confirmation Candle or Price
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
Open Momentum
Claus Dietrich
Indicatori
Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO true Momentum - time-based Indicator it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR Filter Daytime Weekdays Moving Averages Keltner-Channel MACD Advantages Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend,
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicatori
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
HYAdvancedMTFChannel
Hai Yang Wu
Indicatori
Precision Channel Indicator: Master the Market with Ease! Description : The Precision Channel Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you better understand market trends and identify the optimal entry and exit points. With its intuitive channel visualization, you can easily spot price ranges and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features : Clear Channel Visualization: Instantly identify key support and resistance areas in the market. Efficient Trading Signals: Pinpoint critical buy and s
FREE
VolumeOHLC
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
An "Intraday" indicator makes no sense anymore above H1 !! VOHLC is calculated using the following formula: VOHLC= ( Price * Volume ) / Volume Where Price= ( Open + High + Low + Close ) / 4 Volume= Tick Volume   This indicator helps us to understand the current direction of the trend in the selected period. Typically, the indicator is calculated for one day, so there is no reason to use it on timeframes larger than the H1 timeframe.
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
Indicatori
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gann Gold EA MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
- Real price is 999$ - Limited Black Friday Discount (It is 119$) -  Price will be increased after Black Friday. After purchase, You will receive one more my products for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 2 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4 (4)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 55% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional char
Gann Method Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for 1 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend   indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional ch
Flag Pattern Scan v5
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now)   Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Trade Expert MT5  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in   Elif Kaya Profile , any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a r
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.67 (54)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Break Retest EURUSD
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
It is FREE on EURUSD chart. All Symbols version! Contact me for any questions Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The   break and retest   strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The
FREE
Flag Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 80$   - 50% Discount ( It is 39$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Expert  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range afte
Gold Trade Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied b
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
Breakout Trend Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
SMC Scanner v4
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) -   It is enabled for 1 purchase. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essenti
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
HFT Prop Firm MT4
Elif Kaya
3.67 (3)
Experts
-   Real price is 200$   - 60% Discount (It is now 79$) - Pass your challenge in 1 hour Welcome to the next generation of trading,   HFT Prop Firm Bot only opens   one trade at a time   with   Highly profit,   Fixed Stop loss and Very low Draw-down. Live Monitoring (Passed in 1 day): myfxbook.com/portfolio/hft-prop-firm/11004800 before payment, contact me to confirm your prop firm. What is HFT Prop Firm? High-frequency trading (HFT) systems are based on sophisticated algorithms that can execute
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Indicatori
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione