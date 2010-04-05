Prop Firm Scalper EA

This is a prop firm compliant EA. It can be used in prop firms that allow news trading without fear of breaching the rules. It is a scalping trend following EA, Plug and play. Only need the adjusting of lot size parameters but can also be modified to fit many trading styles using the moving average parameters.

It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD pairs on H1 time frame. But can work on any pair with modified settings according to your trading style.

Can manage a 50$ account successfully without blowing. Risk management is key to forex success.

It is 50$ for the first 10 downloads. After that it will double the prices every month until it reaches its actual market price of 1000$.

Features:

One trade at a time, with a take profit and a stop loss and as well without a take profit and stop loss. All options are good to go, the EA will open and close trades automatically as long exit with signal is true.

Break even function.

Trailing stop loss after break even.

Adjustable Moving averages parameters to suit your trading style.

Exit trading on Friday feature.

News Filter, no opening new trades awaiting impact news as per your settings, but does not close existing trades.